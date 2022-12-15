Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Avery Howell scored 23 points, pulled down nine rebound and finished with five steals as the Boise girls basketball team stayed unbeaten in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play with a 54-27 win against Kuna on Thursday.

Kaity Haan had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Brave (10-1, 3-0 SIC)

Recommended for you

Load comments