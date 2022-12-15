Avery Howell scored 23 points, pulled down nine rebound and finished with five steals as the Boise girls basketball team stayed unbeaten in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play with a 54-27 win against Kuna on Thursday.
Kaity Haan had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Brave (10-1, 3-0 SIC)
TIMBERLINE 64, MERIDIAN 24: Emmi Swillie came off the bench to score 17 points, as Timberline rolled to a 40-point win in SIC play.
Piper Davis had 12 points for the Wolves (6-2, 2-1), while Aly Cox recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
EAGLE 56, BORAH 36: Paige Cofer had 25 points and seven rebounds, leading Eagle to a SIC victory.
Kylan Wallace added 12 points for the Mustangs (2-6, 2-0), who have now won two in a row after starting 0-6.
MELBA 52, NEW PLYMOUTH 14: Kendall Clark had 25 points and eight rebounds, helping to lead Melba to a 2A Western Idaho Conference win.
Brooklynn Dayley finished with 10 points for the Mustangs (10-0, 4-0 WIC).
COLE VALLEY 60, AMBROSE 30: Tessa Orcutt scored 12 points and Hadley Frass finished with 11 as Cole Valley rolled past Ambrose in WIC play.
The Chargers (6-3, 2-1) led 18-3 after the first quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 59, FRUITLAND 50: Eddie Rodriguez had 16 points for Fruitland which fell in the first round of the Owyhee Holiday Tournament.
Tyler Capps finished with 14 points for the Grizzlies.
CANYON RIDGE 61, CALDWELL 51: Francisco Sanchez-Ayon had 18 points for Caldwell, as the Cougars fell in nonconference action.