Avery Howell led the way with 26 points as Boise beat Bishop Kelly 54-37 on Tuesday in a battle between 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conference powers.
Kaity Haan had 10 point for the Brave (6-1) who took control of the game in the third quarter, limiting the Knights (3-2) to three point.
Logan McCarthy led Bishop Kelly with 14 points.
TIMBERLINE 66, BORAH 18: Aly Cox scored 24 points as Timberline routed Borah in a nonconference game.
Emmi Swillie came off the bench to score eight points for the Wolves (3-1).
BOYS
BASKETBALL
MELBA 68, WEISER 38: Braden Volkers and Cutter Beus both scored 16 points as the defending 2A State Champion Mustangs opened their season with a 30-point win over the 3A Wolverines.
Volkers added six rebounds, five assists and six steals, while Cache Beus had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
COLE VALLEY 59, FRUITLAND 57: Max Myers scored 12 points, while Toby Kingery and Eli Kingery both had 11 as Cole Valley won in nonconference play.
Eddie Rodriguez scored 27 for Fruitland.
EMMETT 49, HOMEDALE 47, 2OT: Saje Walker scored 20 points as Emmett won in a nonconference nail biter.
Steve Howe added eight points for the Huskies.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 19 points.
MARSING 69, RIVERSTONE 35: Juan Ponce and Dusty Engle both scored 12 points, while Engle added nine rebounds as Marsing won in nonconference play.
Eli Ankeny and Teagan Kinney both scored 11 for the Huskies.
