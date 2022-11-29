Support Local Journalism


Avery Howell led the way with 26 points as Boise beat Bishop Kelly 54-37 on Tuesday in a battle between 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conference powers.

Kaity Haan had 10 point for the Brave (6-1) who took control of the game in the third quarter, limiting the Knights (3-2) to three point.

