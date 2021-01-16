Ashley Banks had 12 points and eight rebounds and Avery Howell finished with 11 points and nine rebounds as the Boise girls basketball team remained unbeaten with a 60-43 win against Rocky Mountain on Friday.
Ella Nelson had 10 points for the Brave (4-0, 4-0 4A Southern Idaho Conference), while Allison Ross finished with eight points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 59, BORAH 41: Sierra Grizzle had a team-high 16 points and the Mavericks bounced back from the first loss in over a year with a 5A SIC win.
Trinity Slocum had 15 points for Mountain View (10-1, 3-1), which snapped a 28-game winning streak with a loss to Boise on Thursday.
TIMBERLINE 68, EAGLE 42: Sophia Glancy had 14 points one of three Timberline players in double figures as the Wolves won in 5A SIC play.
Lauren McCall scored 13 points for the Wolves (3-1, 3-1), while Emma Heninger had 12 points coming off the bench.
Alex Stokoe had 15 points for Eagle (4-2, 1-1).
MERIDIAN 47 SKYVIEW 16: Jaleesa Lawrence had 14 points to lead Meridian to a 5A SIC play.
Taylor Bonning had 12 points for the Warriors (10-2, 4-0), while Mary Mpoyo had 10 points.
CENTENNIAL 56, CAPITAL 34: Annie Stinar had 11 points and Centennial picked up its first win of the season.
Alexie Johnson led Capital with 11 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 56, VICTORY CHARTER 34: Madison Hodnett had 20 points as Liberty Charter picked up a 1A Western Idaho Conference victory.
Kambrei Frank led Victory Charter with 16 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 82, KUNA 45: Brody Rowbury had 22 points as Meridian earned a 37-point victory in 5A SIC play.
Joe Mpoyo had 20 points for the Warriors (5-0, 2-0 5A SIC), who jumped out to a 27-7 lead in the first quarter.
Cade Randall led Kuna (1-2, 1-1) with 15 points.
EAGLE 65, CENTENNIAL 57: Jason Janish had 19 points and Gage Jones score 13 as Eagle won in 5A SIC play.
Donovan Jones finished with 11 points for the Mustangs (4-3, 3-0), while Rafael Labrador scored 10.
MELBA 60, COLE VALLEY 54: Joe Rieber had 14 points as Melba won in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Braden Vokers had 14 points for the Mustangs (10-2, 5-1 2A WIC), while Henry Clark scored 11.
Hunter Gill led Cole Valley (5-5, 2-4) with 17 points.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 47, MARSING 39: Jacob Ankeny had 18 points and 15 points for Marsing in a 2A WIC loss.
No Nampa Christian statistics were reported.
VICTORY CHARTER 66, LIBERTY CHARTER 54: Jasper Luce had 22 points and Noah Palomares added 16 to lead Victory Charter to a 1A WIC win.
Connor Gardner scored 22 points for Liberty Charter.