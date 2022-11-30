Subscribe
Stive Ndabarishe led the way with 16 points, while Joseph Curtis had 15 points and eight rebounds as the Boise boys basketball team opened its season with a 72-58 win over Caldwell.
Michael Nance added 14 points for the Brave.
Fran Ayon led Caldwell with 26 points.
MARSING 60, RIMROCK 45: Jace Chadez scored 16 points leading Marsing to a victory.
Braden Ankeny added 11 points for the Huskies.
LIBERTY CHRATER 38, GLENNS FERRY 28: Luke Starner had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Liberty Charter to a nonconference victory.
Kawika Schlenker added nine points for the Patriots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MELBA 65, COLE VALLEY 41: Kendall Clark had 18 points and seven rebounds, leading Melba to a 2A Western Idaho Conference victory.
Hallie Arnold added 13 points for the Mustangs (5-0, 2-0 WIC), while Brooklynn Dayley scored 10.
Trinity Holsinger led Cole Valley (3-2, 0-1) with 20 points.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.