Ali Chatterton scored eight points and Logan McCarthy added five rebounds, but the Bishop Kelly girls basketball team fell in nonconference action on Monday, getting beat 34-24 by Twin Falls.
WILDER 39, VISION CHARTER 14: Marissa Puga had 15 points with six rebounds and three steals to pace Wilder. Kimberly Arias added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with seven steals for the Wildcats.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WILDER 61, VISION CHARTER 56: Jonathan Mendoza scored 24 points to lead Wilder.