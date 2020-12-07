Support Local Journalism


Ali Chatterton scored eight points and Logan McCarthy added five rebounds, but the Bishop Kelly girls basketball team fell in nonconference action on Monday, getting beat 34-24 by Twin Falls.

WILDER 39, VISION CHARTER 14: Marissa Puga had 15 points with six rebounds and three steals to pace Wilder. Kimberly Arias added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with seven steals for the Wildcats.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WILDER 61, VISION CHARTER 56: Jonathan Mendoza scored 24 points to lead Wilder.

