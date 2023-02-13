Championship season is almost upon us.
For the next three weeks, Idaho will crown its state champions for its winter sports seasons beginning with girls basketball this week.
Girls basketball state tournaments in all classifications begin Thursday with quarterfinal games, semifinal games on Friday and all six state championship games taking place Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
The Ford Idaho Center will also play host to 5A quarterfinal and semifinal matches, as well as 4A semifinal games.
While the top three seeds at the 5A tournament are all from out of the area, the rest of the field is all Treasure Valley teams. No. 4 Boise and No. 5 Owyhee will square off Thursday in the quarterfinals, while No. 6 Timberline, the defending state champions, faces No. 3 Rigby, No. 7 Rocky Mountain takes on Thunder Ridge and No. 8 Eagle goes up against top-seeded Coeur d’Alene.
The 4A tournament features two local teams, with No. 5 Bishop Kelly facing Pocatello in the first round and No. 7 Columbia going up against Blackfoot. Thursday’s quarterfinal games will be at Timberline High
In 3A, hosted at Skyview High, Parma is the No. 3 seed and will take on Teton in the first round, while No. 5 Weiser faces defending state champion Sugar-Salem.
The 2A State Tournament will feature defending state champion Cole Valley Christian and an undefeated Melba team among its local offerings. The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed, entering the tournament 23-0, and will face Delco on Thursday at Bishop Kelly High. Cole Valley is the No. 3 seed at takes on Grangeville, while Ambrose will be the No. 7 seed and play Soda Springs on Thursday.
At Columbia High, Greenleaf will be playing with heavy hearts in the 1A Division I state tournament. Last Thursday, volunteer assistant coach Loma Bittick, who was also the school’s volleyball coach, died in a car accident a couple hours before the Grizzlies scheduled district championship game against Liberty Charter. The accident also hospitalized her husband, Jim Bittick, who is the Grizzlies’ head coach. Jim Bittick remains in the hospital and faces a long recovery, Greenleaf Athletic Director Nate Freeman told the Idaho Press on Monday.
Assistant coach Randy Fisk will be coaching the Grizzlies, who are making their first trip to the state tournament since 2011. Playing as the No. 7 seed, they will face Prairie in the first round.
Liberty Charter is the No. 6 seed and will face Raft River on Thursday.
As girls basketball state tournaments get underway, boys basketball and wrestling district tournaments do the same.
In boys basketball, 5A, 3A, 2A and 1A Division I brackets are already set. The 4A Southern Idaho Conference warps up its regular season Wednesday and 4A District III Tournament brackets will be set after that.
In wrestling the 5A and 4A boys tournaments, as well as the girls tournament will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Expo Idaho in Garden City. On Thursday Nampa Christian hosts the 2A District III Tournament, while Payette hosts the 3A District III Tournament on Saturday.
All wrestling state tournaments will be held next week at the Ford Idaho Center.
LAST WEEKS HIGHLIGHTS
• Homedale’s Jaxon Dines helped the Trojans’ boys basketball team clinch an outright 3A Snake River Valley Conference title, scoring 26 points to go with four assists, four rebounds and five steals in a 74-45 win against Weiser on Saturday.
• Joseph Behrend helped Bishop Kelly force a three-way tie with Skyview and Columbia in the 4A SIC standings, scoring 13 points in a 54-42 win against Skyview on Wednesday and 10 points in a 52-41 win against Columbia on Friday.
• Avery Howell’s double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) led the Boise girls basketball team to its second straight 5A District III title as the Brave held off Rocky Mountain, 49-47, in the title game Thursday.
• Kendall Clark had 20 points and seven rebounds for Melba in its 54-44 win against Cole Valley, which earned the Mustangs their second straight 2A District III title.