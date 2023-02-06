Melba Girls basketball feature

Melba High School’s Kendall Clark (3) moves the ball against Columbia during a Jan. 23 game.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Champions will begin to be crowned in the Treasure Valley this week.

Girls Basketball District Tournaments will hold their championship games, the start of a month full of both district and state championship events.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments