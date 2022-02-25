MERIDIAN — The cream rose to the top at the 5A District III boys basketball tournament Friday.
And on this night, the Owyhee Storm proved to be the sweetest.
In a battle of top seeds, the second-seeded Storm prevailed in impressive fashion with a 71-49 victory over top-seeded Eagle for the first-year school’s first basketball district crown.
“It feels great. I’m so proud of the way the student body and fans turned out. The spirit in this place was incredible,’’ Owyhee coach Andy Harrington said of the Storm faithful that helped fill the jam-packed Meridian High gymnasium. “That spirit really got us going tonight. I’m just so happy for everyone involved in our program.’’
That spirit got fuel thrown on it early on, mainly due to the long-range marksmanship from the 21-3 Storm.
“Yes, we shot the ball real well tonight,’’ said Owyhee senior Jack Payne, a Colorado State signee. “We didn’t handle their zone very well the first time (an 80-76 triple overtime loss) we played this year. I think we did that tonight.’’
Eagle came out in a 1-3-1 defense and Owyhee found an Achilles, the corners along the baseline, especially junior Titus Bailey, who hit on five of the Storm’s six 3-pointers in the quarter, and all from the exact spot in the left corner.
For the game, Owyhee converted on 13 extra-pointers, led by Bailey’s 21 points.
“No, we didn’t focus on it. We wanted to penetrate, then maybe kick it out,’’ said Payne, who finished with seven points in running the Storm’s aggressive offense. “We just found someone open, and we hit the shots.
“I think we really played under control tonight.’’
Leading 22-17 after one quarter, Owyhee pushed that advantage to 39-28 at the break, shutting the 20-4 Mustangs to just two points over the final 4:40 of the half.
“You know the first time we played, well there were a lot of things we needed to clean up,’’ Harrington said. “This one feels really good. It’s a bit of redemption after that first game.
“We wanted to come out with intensity, and we did that tonight. We wanted to play hard, and we did that tonight, on both ends.’’
The Storm kept up that effort in the third quarter, led by sophomore Liam Campbell, who finished with 17 points. The 6-foot-5 post hit a pretty spin move on the block and came back with a three-point play off an assist from Payne and the Storm was off on a 17-6 run for a 56-36 lead before Eagle coach Cody Pickett could get a timeout.
“I’m so impressed the way our young guys have stepped up to varsity basketball,’’ Harrington said pointing out Campbell and freshman Jackson Rasmussen. “They’ve done such a great job for us at this level.’’
A 13-0 run to open the fourth quarter, the last nine points coming off treys from Campbell and two from Barrett Fernandez, who finished with 10 points, ended any chance for Eagle, which was led by Donovan Jones’ 12 points and Landon White’s 10.
Harrington was pressed if he’d like a third meeting with Eagle and it mustered a wry smile.
“Hey, we’ll play whoever. They’ll be on the top half and we’ll be on the bottom (state bracket) so it would have to be in the finals,’’ he said. “And that’s where we want to be, so ....’’
State begins Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center.