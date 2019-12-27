BOISE — It wasn’t exactly what Dane Roy had in mind.
But the Rocky Mountain boys basketball coach's team still showed who the team to beat is in the state.
The No. 2 Grizzlies edged No. 1 Borah 62-58 in a showdown between the top two teams in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference and the state Friday night at Borah High School.
"It's a good win; at Borah, it's always a tough place to play," Roy said. "Kids played hard, but we got a long way to go and we can certainly play a lot better."
Cooper Frith led three different Rocky Mountain players in double figures with a team-high 20 points. The senior guard shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 50% from behind the arc. Senior guard Townsend Tripple had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Senior guard Briggs Ranstrom added 11 points, three boards and a couple assists for the Grizzlies (9-1 overall, 7-0 5A SIC), who did what no other team had done in the last two years — beat the Lions (8-1, 5-1) at home.
They snapped Borah's 28-game home streak. The Lions hadn’t lost in the comfort of their own gym since a 61-56 defeat to, coincidentally enough, Rocky Mountain on Dec. 30, 2017.
Rocky Mountain also ended the Lions’ 24-game overall winning streak dating back to last season. Borah had won every game, including last year’s 5A state championship, since a 53-52 loss to Timberline on Jan. 2.
Two of those wins came at the Grizzlies’ expense too. Borah broke Rocky Mountain’s 30-game 5A SIC streak with a 48-46 home-win on Jan. 30. The Lions then followed that up by ruining their District III championship three-peat with a 69-61 win on Feb. 22.
"Our coach, he writes one statement for the game that he wants us to really focus on, this game was revenge," Tripple said. "Being here, where we lost twice last year, we wanted to come out and get a win under our belt here. So we still got a lot to work on, but it was kind of a revenge game."
The Grizzlies led wire-to-wire and a lot of it had to do with the towering duo of 6-foot-7 Ranstrom and 6-8 Tripple, who shut down arguably the state’s best player. Austin Bolt had season lows in points (11) and shooting percentage (36%).
The senior forward, who was an All-5A SIC first-team selection last year, scored just two points in the first half on 1-of-4 shooting from the field. He didn’t break double figures until a layup with 2:10 remaining. Bolt still got a double-double with 10 rebounds, but really not much else.
"Austin gets a lot of attention, but he deserves it obviously. He's proven himself," Frith said. "But our bigs knew, 'hey, we can play too,' and they definitely did that tonight."
Luckily, Isaac Dewberry picked up the slack to keep the Lions, who at one point trailed by as many as 14 at 49-35 with 2:45 left in the third, in the game. The senior guard dropped a game-high 32 points on 71% shooting from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range. The 32 points is tied for the most points any Borah player has had in a game this year. Bolt also scored 32 in a 59-43 win over Madison on Dec. 6.
But Rocky Mountain eventually figured him out too. After scoring 26 points through the first three quarters, he was held to six in the fourth. Following a jumper 18 seconds in, Dewberry didn’t have another field goal until a 3 with 7.8 seconds left in the game. He had only attempted one basketball before that shot, a missed 3 with 5:30 to go.
"The good news is, he played the best game I've seen him play and we still got the win," Roy said. "So that's encouraging for us, and hopefully next time, we can eliminate some of those points he made."
However, the Lions still found themselves in the game until the very end. The 3-pointer from Dewberry cut the Grizzlies’ lead down to 61-58. After the 3, Tripple was immediately fouled and sent to the line with 6.7 ticks remaining. His first free throw clanked off the back iron.
He collected himself and swished the second one, though, to secure the game.
"We do a lot of free throws in practice and something that I need to focus on is slowing it down in those situations," Tripple said. "So when I missed that first one, I just (shook) it off."
Borah senior guard Zach Garey threw up a corner 3 desperation heave that air balled and rolled out of bounds as the final horn sounded.