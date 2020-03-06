NAMPA — The Rocky Mountain boys basketball team didn’t appear like it wanted to talk at first.
It made members of the media wait 53 minutes until they couldn’t anymore. The Grizzlies didn’t fully exit their locker room until midway through the fourth quarter of the other state semifinal between Borah and Eagle on Friday.
They were stunned at state for the second year in a row by the exact same team no less.
No. 1 Rocky Mountain, which hadn’t lost to a team from Idaho all season, saw its 21-game winning streak snapped in a shocking 73-66 loss to No. 3 Post Falls in the semifinals of the 5A state tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
The Grizzlies will play Eagle (16-9) in the third-place game at noon at Columbia High School.
Cooper Frith recorded a team-high 15 points. Briggs Ranstrom and Straton Rogers added 13 and 12 points, respectively. And Townsend Tripple rounded out the players in double figures for the Grizzlies (23-2), who looked frankly unbeatable.
All but one of their wins were by double digits and the only blemish of the season was a 96-94 double overtime loss to Wasatch Academy — the No. 4 team in the country in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25.
But Rocky Mountain didn’t really resemble that team until it was too little, too late.
The problems started early.
The Grizzlies went down 8-2 a little more than two minutes following a 1 of 3 start from the field and a pair of turnovers.
Rocky Mountain dug itself out of it with a 9-0 run capped by a layin by Straton Rogers to go up 18-13 a minute into the second quarter. The Grizzlies then appeared on the verge of breaking the game open after a Cooper Firth 3 put them up 26-21 with 3:50 remaining in the first half.
But then nothing.
They missed their next six shots. Rocky Mountain wasn’t even able to convert from the free-throw line, going 0-3 down the stretch.
Post Falls, meanwhile, closed the half on a 10-0 run after Cole Rutherford hit a layin at the buzzer after taking the ball at halfcourt for a 31-26 lead.
Things continued to go downhill for the Grizzlies in the second half.
Panic seemed to set in with them just jacking up 3s in an attempt to desperately catch up. This included Frith throwing up an off-balance fadeaway 3 with 1:20 remaining. The result was a 50-32 deficit going into the fourth quarter. Post Falls, which shot 78.6% for the game, ended the quarter on a 29-6 run that dated back to midway through the second quarter.
However, the Grizzlies didn’t go down without a fight even when everything was seemingly going against them in the fourth.
Two starters in Ranstrom and Jaden Hansen both fouled out. Rocky Mountain coach Dane Roy was also hit with a technical foul.
But the Grizzlies forced 11 Trojans turnovers and got themselves to as close as five on a couple of times. The last of which at 71-66 on a pair of free throws with 8.9 seconds left.
That was as close as they got though.
Colby Gennett and Alex Horning both scored 20 points for Post Falls (22-3). Rutherford chipped in with 17.
