MERIDIAN — The No. 1 Rocky Mountain High School boys basketball team is clearly in a league of its own.
A 65-37 rout of fifth-ranked Borah on Wednesday for its second 5A Southern Idaho Conference title in a row and the third in four years made that abundantly clear. It was the defending state champion Lions’ worst loss in more than three years.
So, Rocky Mountain may have a stranglehold over the rest of the state as well. But it doesn’t want to go that far yet.
"I mean, we don't want what happened last year to happen," said senior guard Briggs Ranstrom in reference to Rocky Mountain's first-round upset loss at state. "We haven't won anything yet. So we got to keep working, keep bringing it every day and keep getting better because we do have a lot of stuff to work on. So we're just going to keep fighting."
The Grizzlies (18-1 overall, 16-0 5A SIC) look unbeatable, though. That’s because they basically have been. The win was their 15th in a row. Of those 15, 14 have been by double figures with an average margin of victory of 30.1 points. With Wednesday’s win, Rocky Mountain has now beaten two top five teams by more than points. It throttled No. 2 Meridian 76-52 on Jan. 18.
Only two teams have managed to stay within single digits of the Grizzlies for an entire game — Meridian in the season opener and Borah on Dec. 27.
The only blemish on Rocky Mountain’s resume is a 96-94 double-overtime loss to Wasatch Academy Prep at the Great Western Shootout in Utah on Dec. 7. Wasatch is the fifth-ranked team in the country with Division I commits to Michigan State.
"It's all these players man," Rocky Mountain coach Dane Roy said. "The players are great kids and they know what it takes to win. They've been in our program for years. We have a lot of seniors, so they all know how hard I expect them to play. And they do a really good job of leading each other. I don't have to yell at these guys a lot. They kind of police themselves. So it's been really awesome to have a player-led team."
Yet, the Lions (14-4, 11-4) managed to stick around longer than most others.
They trailed just 15-13 at the end of the opening quarter. The first 10 and a half minutes featured 10 different lead changes and three ties. But the Grizzlies did what they’ve done all year to opposing teams — they took over.
A pair of free throws by senior guard Townsend Tripple put the Grizzlies up 19-17 with 5:35 remaining in the first half. It also kick-started a 12-2 run to close the half. Tripple was responsible for half of those points with Rocky Mountain going into the locker room up 29-19.
Borah ended the first half by going 1 of 8 from the field and committing four turnovers. Its only points came on a putback layin by junior forward Quincy Ellis with 3:30 to go. The Lions shot 8 of 26 (30.8%) and turned the ball over eight times in the first 16 minutes.
And things didn’t get any better for them in the second half.
The Lions started it with a turnover that led to an easy layup by senior guard Straton Rogers 20 seconds in. Borah coach Jeremy Daniels tried to calm his team down with an immediate timeout. But it didn’t work.
The deficit ballooned to 22 points at 45-23 with 55 seconds left in the third following another steal and layin by Rogers to cap a 9-0 run. From the 5:35 mark of the second quarter through the third quarter, the Grizzlies outscored the Lions 28-8.
Borah shot 15 of 48 (31.3%) and committed 17 turnovers for the game. And its All-SIC first-teamer Austin Bolt was limited to just four points in the second half after scoring eight in the first.
"The one thing our coach stressed coming out of the first quarter was we need to pick up our intensity and our aggression," Tripple said. "So we needed to be tougher, especially Briggs and I against Austin Bolt. He's as tough as they come. So we had to pick up our aggression and with that, I think that showed guys, 'Hey we're going to get down and dirty, so let's dig in and get this done.'"
Ranstrom, who earlier in the day signed his National Letter of Intent to Idaho State, led the way for Rocky Mountain with 16 points and six rebounds. Rogers had 12 points and six boards. Tripple added 10 points, including an electrifying one-handed tomahawk slam with 2:54 left in the game.
"I'd give the dunk an 11 out of 10," Briggs said while laughing. "That's just Townsend being Townsend."
It was the Grizzlies’ 23rd consecutive home win. They also improved their record within the conference to 75-4 since 2016.
Bolt had 12 points for Borah.