NAMPA — The Rocky Mountain boys basketball team didn’t leave anything up to chance this time around.
A year after a surprise first-round loss dashed its attempt at becoming the first 5A team in 42 years to three-peat, Rocky Mountain returned in absolutely dominant fashion.
The top-ranked Grizzlies won their 21st game in a row with an 81-52 rout of No. 5 Meridian in the opening round of the 5A state tournament Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center.
Rocky Mountain (24-1) will play No. 3 Post Falls (21-3) at 6 p.m. Friday in a rematch of last year’s first-round stunner.
"Every game is a tough game here and so to get one early — now I can enjoy the rest of the evening," Rocky Mountain coach Dane Roy said. "It's a huge relief."
Straton Rogers led five different players in double figures with 19 points and six rebounds. Cooper Frith and Briggs Ranstrom added 14 points apiece. Jaden Hansen and Townsend Tripple each finished with 10.
The Grizzlies, at least for the moment, quelled last year’s painful memory.
Rocky Mountain entered last year’s playoffs as the two-time reigning champion and the No. 1 team in the state. But none of that mattered in the end.
It was shown an early exit in the form of a 54-50 loss to Post Falls.
The shocking defeat was so hard for some players to take that they inadvertently did bodily harm to themselves.
"I sat in the room (and) cracked my teeth actually because I was sitting there so angry just clenching my jaw," Ranstrom said. "It was tough, hard to get over and ran through my mind a lot. So this year we've been working towards our goal all season and that's to be the best team we can be."
Rocky Mountain showed that and then some.
The Grizzlies never trailed and only needed 15 seconds to score their first points of the game on a Ranstrom 3-pointer. But that was only just the beginning.
They hit their first six shots, including five 3s. The last of which by Tripple put them up 17-2 with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter.
"It was crazy," Rogers said. "I was screaming all over. I was so excited. It was (a) really, really fun experience."
Rocky Mountain didn’t let off the gas pedal either.
Rogers extended the lead to 20 points at 28-8 just 20 seconds into the second quarter, using a steal that led to a layin. The Grizzlies didn’t commit their first turnover until there were 3:20 until halftime. And that was only after Rogers was called for an offensive foul following an alley-oop to Tripple that sent the Rocky Mountain crowd into a frenzy.
But by that time the game was already well in hand at 39-13.
The lead moved to 30 points at 52-22 on a layin by Hansen about a minute and a half into the third quarter. And it stayed that way for almost the rest of the game. Rocky Mountain led by as many as 38 at 69-31 at the end of the third. The lead dipped back under 30 with a little under three minutes left after Roy emptied his bench a few minutes earlier.
And shortly after the final buzzer went off, Rocky Mountain was only thinking about Post Falls.
"Revenge," Rogers said. "If we start out how we did today, we should be good."
Joe Mpoyo had eight points for the Warriors, who will play Timberline at 1:15 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.
POST FALLS 39, TIMBERLINE 30: The Wolves (11-16) started the season 1-5, had losing streaks four times and a 30-point loss to Rocky Mountain put them at 6-12 on Feb. 1.
But they gave the Trojans everything they could handle.
"They've battled all year, even when people haven't given them a chance," Timberline coach Travis Noble said. "So I'm just super proud of them."
Nick Zennner and Jake Stranzl recorded eight points apiece for Timberline, which had a chance to either cut into the lead or tie the game with under two minutes remaining.
With the Wolves trailing 33-30, Wade Zenner plucked the ball away from a Post Falls player for a fast break opportunity. He went for the driving layin but missed. He got his own rebound and passed to Jake Wessels, who was standing wide open at the top of the 3-point arc. His shot missed as well with 1:08 remaining.
The Wolves looked like they were going to get another opportunity, though. The ball appeared to go off a Trojan player following Wessels’ miss. However, the officials ruled otherwise.
Zenner was then called for a foul after closely guarding a Post Falls player 13 seconds later. He slammed both of his hands on the scorer’s table and was assessed a technical foul.
Caden McLean made both of the ensuing free throws to extend the lead to 35-30 with 55.8 seconds left.
"Wade feels terrible, but I love the kid," Noble said. "He knows he made a mistake and he owned up to it and we're moving forward. But just a tough, tough last minute and a half. But really, we just had some open shots that we didn't hit."
Timberline hung tough with Post Falls for the first 20 minutes of the game. It jumped out to a 6-1 lead on back-to-back 3s from Stanzl and Nick Zenner. The Wolves never trailed by more than two points in the first half to go into the locker room down just 16-15.
Garret Long then came out and hit consecutive 3-pointers to start the second half to give Timberline a 22-21 lead.
However, a layup by Alex Horning jump started a 9-0 run for Post Falls over the next three, and the Trojans led for good at 29-21.
Post Falls' Colby Gennett almost had a double-double with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds.