NAMPA — While trying to sell a hat signed by the entire team during a timeout, the public address announcer called this year’s Nampa Christian boys basketball team already one of the greatest the school has ever seen.
He may not be wrong.
The second-ranked Trojans made a compelling argument in a thrilling 66-62 win over No. 3 Melba Saturday night at Troost Family Gym to remain all alone in first place in the 2A Western Idaho Conference.
Russell Vander Woude was a big reason why. The junior wing dropped a game-high 26 points, with 16 of those coming in the second half. None of which were bigger than with 1:47 remaining.
Easton Bunnell gave the Mustangs a 58-57 lead on layin. It was their first lead since the 6:05 mark of the second quarter. But Vander Woude made sure it was short-lived.
He immediately took the ball down the court, dribbled to the left side and sank a baseline jumper to put the Trojans up 59-58 15 seconds later. They never trailed again.
Joe Ihli and Ryan Schober then sprung into action to give them some breathing room. Ihli got a key rebound on a missed Melba shot and had the wherewithal to quickly get it out to Schober on an outlet pass. There was no one within 20 feet of Schober, who scored on an wide-open layup to extend the lead to 61-58 with 1:20 to go.
But Melba didn’t go away.
Jace Logan drained a catch-and-shoot 3 to cut the lead to 63-62 with 12.3 seconds remaining.
Nampa Christian’s Landon Cheney was then sent to the line 3.3 seconds later. But his first free throw popped out. However, Cheney composed himself and sank the second free throw to extend the lead to 64-62 with nine second left.
With a chance to either take the lead or send the game to overtime, the Mustangs’ Joe Reiber chose the later. He went for a jumper in the corner with four tickets remaining. But his shot hit iron. The ball then ended up in the hands of Ihli, who was fouled with 0.9 seconds to go.
Ihli put the game away at the line by making both of his free throws.
The Trojans (11-1 overall, 3-0 2A WIC) didn’t look like they were going to need some late-game heroics for the win.
Following a back-and-forth game for the first 12 minutes with six different lead changes alone, the Trojans took over to lead 30-21 at the break.
A Landon Cheney free throw broke a 21-21 stalemate with 3:40 left in the first half. Ryan Schober then drained a 3 before two more free throws from Cheney made it 27-21 with 1:20 to go. A Caden Yett free throw and a running floater by Russell Vander Woude with 12 second remaining capped a 9-0 run for Nampa Christian to close the first half.
Yett then started the second half with a 3-pointer to give the Trojans their biggest lead of the game at 33-21 28 seconds in.
But the Mustangs (8-3, 1-2) came all the way back.
A Reiber 3 with 6:20 to go in the third quarter, kickstarted a 14-2 Melba run. Caleb Fong capped it with a floater to tie the game at 35-35 two minutes later.
Nampa Christian had the answer in the form of Vander Woude, though. He ended the run with an uncontested layin on a full-court pass from Ihli. That led to the Trojans going on a run of their own. Cole Wasson handed Nampa Christian a 43-35 lead on a jumper with 1:10 left in the third quarter.
Reiber scored 20 points for Melba. Bunnell also reached double figures in scoring with 10 for Melba.
Schober had 10 points for the Trojans.
