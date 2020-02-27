KUNA — Andy Harrington mentioned before the game his team was playing with “house money.”
“It’s actually better to be the district runner-up for seeding purposes,” said the Middleton coach in regards to the winner being on the same side of the bracket as No. 1 Preston.
So did he have any regrets after his team claimed its first 4A District III championship since 2015 after a 65-54 win over Kuna Thursday evening?
"No," laughed Harrington. "I mean you gotta play everyone at some point. We didn't set goals this year, but in that locker room we knew we wanted to win the district title. So, you can't lose a game like that. You gotta play to win."
Tyler Robinett scored a team-high 19 points and Cash Cowdery added 13 for the second-ranked Vikings (21-3), who avenged their lone 4A Southern Idaho Conference loss of the season from exactly two weeks ago.
Middleton was riding high then. It was the No. 1 team in the state and in the midst of a 12-game winning streak — the best in the 4A classification. The Vikings were trying to become the first team in 11 years to finish the regular season unbeaten in SIC play. Skyview in 2009 was the last team to do so.
They were well on their way to. Only two teams had come within single digits of them. Middleton also had a point differential against league opponents north of 24. It was just three wins away. The Vikings’ next opponent, Kuna, was a team they had beaten by 32 points in the first go-around. It was the Kavemen’s worst loss in two years.
But they pulled off a 58-55 win inside their own gym.
"It actually was a good thing because we weren't playing our best. We had a few games before the Kuna game that were really close that shouldn't have been," Cowdery said. "After we lost to Kuna that night, it really lit a fire under us and we came out just playing so much better."
Middleton won its next four games by an average of 25.5 points. It set up the grudge match with Kuna at the same raucous gym where its streak and the quest for a perfect record in league play came to an end.
And fifth-ranked Kuna (17-7) didn’t make it easy again.
The Kavemen scored the game’s first points on a three-point play by Cade Randall 18 seconds in before a 3 by Will Hilderbrand gave them an 11-8 lead with two minutes and 27 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, sending their student section into an absolute frenzy.
Cowdery quickly silenced them with a 3-pointer 36 seconds later, tying the game and jump starting a 15-3 run over the next four minutes. Sy Eaton capped it with a 3, handing the Vikings a 23-14 advantage with 5:36 remaining in the half.
Middleton never trailed again.
"It was huge because their crowd was going crazy the whole game," Robinett said. "To make sure that we had our wits about us."
But Kuna made things interesting at the start of the second half thanks to one man — Sean Austin. The junior guard scored the half’s first six points, cutting the deficit down to 32-30 46 seconds in. He tallied the Kavemen’s first 11 points of the quarter. Another Kuna player didn’t record a point until Lance Ray hit a layin at the 1:55 mark of the third.
Middleton answered with its own star player, though.
Robinett netted nine points, including six straight, to keep the Kavemen at bay. A one-handed reverse dunk by the College of Idaho signee with 1:55 left in the game, all but ended any hopes of a Kuna comeback. The potential SportsCenter Top-10 play nominee, put the Vikings up 61-50 after they had already led by double digits for most of the quarter. Their lead never dwindled down below double figures after Robinett’s highlight reel play.
"Tyler's been a dude all year," Harrington said. "He's had to sacrifice a ton on this team because we have a lot of depth with a lot of guys (who) can score the ball. But in our big games, he step(s) up."
Austin finished with a game-high 22 points and Randall had 15 for the Kavemen, who will play the District VI champion at 8 p.m. March 5 at Borah High School.
Middleton draws the winner of Saturday's state play-in game between Bishop Kelly and Pocatello at 1:15 p.m. March 5 at Borah High School.
The Vikings will try for their first state championship since 1965.
"State's the best time of the year," Cowdery said. "It's different than anything else. We're just gonna keep calm, stick to our game plan and go win."
BISHOP KELLY 45, VALLIVUE 38: Aidan McGarvan logged a game-high 14 points, as the Knights (17-8) won the 4A District III third-place game.
Johvan Dillion chipped in with 11 points for Bishop Kelly, which plays Pocatello (15-10) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Jerome High School in the state play-in game.
Mike Fitts had 13 points and five assists for the Falcons (13-12).