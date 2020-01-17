NAMPA — Sy Eaton shrugged his shoulders sitting down after getting fouled while making a 3-pointer.
Moments later, the Middleton senior guard completed a four-point play.
Yeah, his team is that good.
The new No. 1 team in the state showed why with yet another dominating performance. The Vikings rolled Nampa 67-48 to remain all alone and extend their 4A Southern Idaho Conference lead to two games Friday night in league play at Nampa High School.
With Friday’s results, Middleton (10-2, 7-0 4A SIC) has now won its last six games by an average margin of 29.8 points.
“I feel we’re leaps and bounds better than we were last year and we were a state team last year,” Eaton said. “So I feel like we got a special group.”
Senior forward Tyler Robinett was one of four Middleton players in double figures with a game-high 18 points. Senior guard Taede Stucki was next with 15, with all of his points coming off 3-pointers. Eaton had 11 and junior guard Merit Foote finished with 10 for the Vikings, who just needed a quarter and some change to warm up.
The Bulldogs (9-3, 5-1), who received three votes in this week’s state media poll and were off to their best start in six years, gave them an early scare for the first 10 minutes of the game. Nampa led 24-18 at the end of the first quarter after Pierson Deming drained a 3 at the buzzer. It then went up by 10 twice on Middleton, which for the last month has seemingly looked unstoppable.
A Trace Hoopii layin at the 6-minute and 55-second mark of the second quarter capped a 10-0 run by Nampa that began with a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the first quarter. Donavon Estrada put the lead back to double digits at 30-20 on a layin about a minute later.
But from the 6:02 mark of the second quarter on, the Vikings took over.
Robinett, who is signed with the College of Idaho, ignited a 12-0 run with a one-handed layup. Foote completed it with a layin to give the Vikings a 32-30 lead with 2:55 remaining in the half. It was their first lead since 40 seconds into the first quarter. They never trailed again.
Nampa did tie the game briefly at 32-32 on a jumper by Donovan Gray 28 seconds later, but then Eaton’s four-point play happened to put Middleton up 36-32 with a 1:01 left. The Vikings closed the half on a 19-3 run to take a 39-33 advantage into the locker room.
“That run was huge for us,” Robinett said. “We started hitting a couple of shots and then that gets everybody’s confidence up to pressure more on defense. When we start pressuring, we get a lot of rebounds and we start running. That leads to pull-up 3s and dunks and everything that we do right.”
Middleton didn’t relent in the second half.
Eaton and Stucki hit back-to-back 3s, one of 12 on the game for the Vikings, to begin the third quarter to push the lead to double digits at 45-33 less than a minute in. The Bulldog brought the deficit back down under 10 at 45-37 on a layup by Estrada with 6:18 to go. But then the Vikings went on another run. They scored 16 unanswered points to take a 61-37 lead into the final quarter.
Nampa, meanwhile, missed 11 consecutive shots and turned the ball over three times during that same span.
“They’re even better than you think they are,” Nampa coach Derek Pegram said. “In my opinion, they were the No. 1 team coming into the year just because I saw them play this summer, and just how fast and how deep they are. And then you play them, and you’re on the other end of it, it’s just wow. They can go inside, they knock down the 3, they pressure you, they can body you half court. They just got all the tools. They’re a tough matchup for anybody.”
The Vikings, who went two and out at state last year, are now off to the best start in program history in at least 15 years. The only two losses are a seven-point loss to Twin Falls, the second game of the season, and a 73-70 defeat at the Preston Tournament on Dec. 14 to Meridian, which came in at No. 3 in the 5A poll this week. And both of those losses were without two of their starters in Eaton and sophomore forward Tyler Medaris, who were both hurt at the time.
Middleton’s one-year turnaround is two-fold. The Vikings brought back four starters. It would have been all five had Gaard Memmelaar not graduated early to enroll at the University of Washington for football, and their junior varsity team went 21-3 last year.
“You never know how good you can be, but we knew we had the ability to be really good,” Middleton coach Andy Harrington said. “So yeah, we’re really excited with how good this team is playing right now. But we just want to play the best basketball we’re capable of playing. Coach (Scott) Garson (former College of Idaho coach) never said conference championships, national championships, he always said, we want to play our best at the end of the year.”
Estrada led the way for Nampa with 15 points. Hoopi also reached double figures with 12.