MERIDIAN — The Meridian High School boys basketball team spent a decade losing to Borah.
It wasn’t about to start a new one doing the same thing.
The No. 5 Warriors upset the second-ranked Lions 45-43 Friday night in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play to snap a 15-game losing streak that spanned 10 years. It was their first win over Borah since a 50-41 win at home on Jan. 2, 2010.
"It feels great. I'm proud of the boys. It's a step, but this is so far from our goal," Meridian coach Jeff Sanor said. "Our goal has to do with March. I'm very proud of our boys. I'm very happy for them. But we aren't even close to being satisfied."
Meridian senior guard Donovan Sanor led the way with nine points — all of 3-point shots. Ethan Van Quill, Joe Mpoyo and Brody Rowbury all finished with six points each for the Warriors (14-2 overall, 11-2 5A SIC), who took over sole possession of second place in the conference with a win that seemed like it would never come.
Eleven of those losses came by double-digits and the Lions’ (13-3, 10-3) average margin of victory of 17 points. The last time before Friday the Meridian didn’t experience that kind of torment, everyone on its roster was in elementary school.
And it looked like the drought was going to continue. Borah twice had double-digit leads, including at the start of the fourth quarter. The Lions led 39-29 after ending the third quarter on a 13-2 run. Sophomore guard Ray Ray Bergersen was the big reason why. He drained three of his five 3-pointers during that stretch.
But the Warriors shut him and everyone else on the Lions down in the final quarter. Borah scored just four points. Senior All-SIC forward Austin Bolt, who had 12 points through three quarters, was limited to just two in crunch time. Senior guard Isaac Dewberry had the other basket — a one-handed slam. Otherwise, the Lions went 2 of 10 from the field for the quarter.
Meridian senior post Jordan Pearce sparked a 13-2 run over a five-minute span with a layin at the 7-minute and 20-second mark. Donovan Sanor, who wore the No. 24 and even busted out his worn out Kobe Bryant shoes, which had a hole in one of them, capped it with a step-back 3 at the top of the key. It was reminiscent of the ones the former Los Angeles Laker star made all of the time and gave the Warriors their first lead of the game at 42-41 with 2:15 remaining.
Bolt quickly gave the Lions the back, though. He grabbed the rebound of a missed 3 by Bergersen and drove to the lane for the layup, making it a 43-42 game with 1:10 left.
However, it was only a temporary setback for the Warriors. Mpoyo came to the rescue with a corner 3 with 50 seconds to go. Afterwards, he held up the 3-point sign to the raucous student section that was directly behind him.
But the Lions still had a few opportunities at the end to win it.
Bergersen missed another 3. Bolt banked a 3-point shot of his own with seven seconds left, but it was quickly waived off because a Meridian foul occurred before the shot. Borah ran out of chances when junior guard Luke Hoetker’s potential game-winning 3 hit iron and bounced out, preserving the Warriors improbable win.
The dramatic win is just the latest in Meridian’s rapid turnaround.
From 2011 to 2017, the Warriors won a combined 40 games. Jeff Sanor picked up win No. 41 Friday in just his third year at the helm.
Bergersen scored a game-high 17 points and Bolt had 12 points for the Borah.
