NAMPA — The Borah High School boys basketball team is already the most storied program in the state with 12 state championship.
It will have a chance to break its own record Saturday night.
No. 4 Borah edged Eagle 47-43 in the 5A state tournament semifinals Friday at the Ford Idaho Center to punch its second straight trip to the title game.
The Lions (21-5) will play No. 3 Post Falls (22-3) in the championship game at 8 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
Senior forward Austin Bolt logged a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds. Luke Hoetker added 11 points for the Lions, who advanced to their 17th state title despite hardly having anyone back from last year's state championship team.
Bolt was the lone starter. The only other guy that saw significant minutes was senior guard Isaac Dewberry. But even he only played sparingly off the bench.
Borah had to fight for it against a scrappy Eagle team, though.
Neither team led by more than eight points. And Borah didn't pull away until the final seconds.
It went back and forth all game long.
A pair of free throws by the Mustangs' (16-9) Tanner Hayhurst capped a 5-0 run and cut the lead down to 40-38 with two minutes and 54 seconds remaining.
But Dewberry gave the Lions some much-needed breathing room at 42-38 on a jumper 24 seconds later.
However, another Hayhurst free throw once again put Eagle within one possession at 42-39 with 2:02 to go.
Gage Jones had a chance to tie the game with a corner 3 with about a minute and a half to go, but missed. Borah then turned the ball over after Dewberry was unable to track down a full-court pass from Ray Ray Bergensen.
But Hayhurst missed a 3 of his own. He got Eagle back within 3 at 44-41 on a free throw with 40 seconds left. Jones then cut the deficit down to two at 45-43 on a putback layin with 12.8 seconds remaining.
However, Bolt put the game away for good at the free throw line by making a pair with 9.6 seconds to go. Eagle's Donovan Jones airballed a 3 and the game was over.
Hayhurst finished with a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds for Eagle, which will play Rocky Mountain in the third-place game at noon Saturday at Columbia High School.