WILDER — It’s the Ambrose boys basketball team and everyone else.
Well at least in the 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference and possibly beyond.
The newly elected No. 1 team in the state showed why in a 59-24 thrashing of No. 4 Wilder Tuesday night. The rout by the Archers (15-1 overall, 7-0 1A WIC) continues what has already been their best start in six years and puts them in prime position for their fifth conference title in a row.
“This is definitely a statement,” Ambrose senior forward Paul Yenor said. “Conference game, top-2 teams in the conference, and we just did that. So it feels really good.”
Johnny Sugarman led Ambrose by being one of three players to score in double figures on the night. The sophomore guard had 18 points. Yenor and sophomore forward Mitchell Boeck recorded 10 points apiece, while sophomore post Sam Turley came off the bench to snag 11 rebounds for Ambrose, which took over the top spot in the state media poll earlier in the day.
The Archers had spent the last five weeks sitting behind Potlatch at No. 2. But a 58-52 loss by the Loggers to Lapwai last Thursday, paved the way for Ambrose to take that coveted No. 1 spot.
However, the Archers haven’t given any of it much thought.
“We really haven’t paid attention to that too much,” Sugarman said. “It is cool to be appreciated, but we’re really just focused on getting better every day.”
Everyone in the state should take notice, though.
Ambrose has now won eight consecutive games by an average of 32.6 points. And all of those wins just haven’t been against WIC or 1A Division I teams in general either. The Archers have knocked off 3A Weiser and 4A Emmett during that span — the later by 15 points. Four of their wins in total this season have come against higher classification teams.
They have beaten all but two teams by double figures and their lone hiccup on the season was a five-point loss on Dec. 20 to Nampa Christian, which is currently ranked fourth in 2A.
“And we stunk that night, I’m just gonna tell you,” Ambrose coach Ken Sugarman said while laughing.
The Archers’ dominance has had a lot to due with their experience. They brought back 10 returners from a team that won the state consolation championship a year ago.
Yet, this type of success is nothing new to Ambrose.
It has taken home a state trophy of some kind, including a state title (2016) in five of the last six seasons. You’d have to go back to 2013 to find the last time the Archers missed the postseason. Four District III titles in five years will do that.
“There’s a good sense of tradition,” Ken Sugarman said. “There’s a lot of people committed to the success of the program. Obviously the players are, but the fans are committed too. We get a lot of support from our Ambrose community. There’s been a lot of good kids in the program and we’re just trying to keep it going.”
Wilder (14-2, 5-1) found out first hand just how good they can be. And it didn’t take much time either.
After Wildcat junior guard Jonathan Mendoza tied the game at 2-2 on a pair of free throws with six minutes and 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Ambrose took over. A couple of free throws from Yenor with 5:09 left jumpstarted a 13-2 run to close the quarter. Boeck put the Archers up by double digits for the rest of the game on a turnaround jumper with 1:12 to go.
Wilder entered the game the winners of its last 12 games. The streak was tied for the longest in the state with Rocky Mountain.
The Wildcats also hadn’t lost at home in more than a year and were off to their best start in seven years.
“I’ll take it as a learning experience,” Wilder coach Eric Lopez said. “Now we know what we got to do to improve. Ambrose is a tough team, they’re probably the best team in the state right now. But what I love about my guys, is they’ll take it as a challenge to get better from this that’s for sure.”
Most of Wilder’s struggles had to do with Ambrose’s smothering defense.
The Wildcats committed 18 turnovers.
They also missed their first 14 shots to start the game. Wilder didn’t have a field goal until junior post Diego Rodriguez drained a 3 with seven minutes remaining in the first half. The Wildcats didn’t make a single field goal in the first and fourth quarters, which prompted the running clock mercy rule to go into effect with about two minutes left in the game.
“We mix our defenses a little bit, which I think keeps people off balance,” Ken Sugarman said. “But honestly, it’s a commitment from all five guys to play as hard as they can and to support each other. Our goal is to have five guys moving as one, and when you do that, you have a good chance to be successful.”
Senior guards Pablo Martinez and Norman Gonzalez both scored six points for the Wildcats.