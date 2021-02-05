MERIDAIN — Blake Munk and the No. 5 Rocky Mountain boys basketball team matched No. 1 Meridian shot for shot through much of the fourth quarter Friday night.
So with the game on the line in the closing seconds, Grizzlies coach Dane Roy had no doubt who he wanted to get the ball to.
Munk took an inbounds pass near the half-court line and drove straight to the basket, hitting the go-ahead layup while drawing a foul with 1.1 seconds on the clock, as Rocky Mountain came away with a 52-50 win to remain undefeated in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
“We really just played our game,” said Munk, who scored nine of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. “I think our defense was what really set us apart. We were playing good defense the whole game.”
Rocky Mountain (11-2, 8-0 SIC) remained in control of its own destiny as the regular season enters its final week. If the Grizzlies can beat Skyview on Tuesday and Eagle — which is also unbeaten in SIC play — on Thursday, Rocky Mountain will finish the regular season as SIC champions for the third consecutive year.
“It’s where we wanted to be,” said Roy. “We knew it would take some time to get going and we’ve been doing a good job of improving as the season has come along. We know Skyview and Eagle are coming up and are dangerous teams. Hopefully we can put it together one more week and then really be at our best going into districts.”
On Friday the Grizzlies had to do everything they could to answer the Warriors (12-1, 8-1) as the second half featured nine lead changes. Munk gave Rocky Mountain a 41-39 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Brody Rowbury, Meridian’s 6-foot-10 center, hit a corner 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 42-41 lead. Spencer Moorhouse answered with a basket for Rocky Mountain, then Munk and Drew Fielder added buckets to make it 47-42 Rocky Mountain.
Joe Mpoyo hit a 3-pointer with just under two minutes left to put Meridian back ahead 50-49. The score remained that way until the closing seconds. Following the missed front end of a one-and-one free throw attempt by Meridian with 12 seconds left, Rocky Mountain got the rebound and took the ball to midcourt before Rocky Mountain committed a foul it had to give.
It set up the Grizzlies with a chance to win the game with six seconds on the clock.
“We were up most of the game and then toward the end they went on a little run and got up a little bit,” Munk said. “I don’t think the pressure set in until the very end when we were down by one and in that time out to set up a play that we could score and get that game winner.”
Coming out of the timeout, Cam Williams got the ball to Munk. Munk said the plan was either kick out for a 3-pointer or drive to the lane. He saw an opening and did the rest.
“At first, I didn’t even think it went in, I thought they just called a foul,” said Munk. “I looked up saw it go through the net and everyone started cheering. I just got really hyped after that knowing we had the lead and there wasn’t a good chance for them to come back from that.”
Munk hit the free throw and a desperation three-quarters shot by Meridian came nowhere near the net. It was the second game-winning basket of the season for Munk, who hit the game-winner with five seconds left in a 49-48 win at Columbia on Dec. 22.
“He’s one of the most underrated players I’ve ever coached,” Roy said about Munk. “People don’t talk about him, but he was by far the best player in that game tonight. He’s been the best player for us all season long. When Jaden Hansen went out (with an ACL injury before the season), he’s the guy that stepped up and he has been amazing. He is a first-team all-state player and I hope people start to recognize how good he is.”
Fielder added 13 points for the Grizzlies. Mpoyo and Rowbury both scored 16 points for Meridian, while McKay Anderson had 12. Rowbury also pulled down 12 rebounds.