MERIDAN—Last month the Mountain View boys basketball team went to Las Vegas, looking for a change in fortune.
Having lost three games in a row leading into the Tarkanian Classic, the team was hoping to use the trip as a reset. Since landing in Vegas, it’s been nothing but wins for the Mavericks.
Mountain View picked up its eighth win in a row on Saturday, beating Timberline 61-43 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
“Before Vegas, I think we were a little out of sync, we hadn’t got our chemistry yet,” said freshman Logan Haustveit, who had 16 points for the Mavericks Saturday, 14 in the second half. “But once we hit Vegas and started rolling, we found that chemistry, found our guys. We just got hot and started to play well as a team.”
With the win the Mavericks (10-3, 4-0 SIC) remain alone atop the SIC standings. Timberline (8-5, 3-2) had hoped to create a logjam in the standings with a win, but Mountain View started building separation in the second quarter and carried that into the second half to continue its streak.
“It took some time,” Mountain View coach Jon Nettleton said about things coming together for the Mavericks. “It took five games at least. They bought in, and the Vegas trip was phenomenal from the standpoint of one, it was a bonding trip, but two, a chance to really put together what we’ve been working on. And the boys have been rolling since.”
Mountain View was 2-3 heading to Vegas after suffering losses to Rigby, Meridian and Centennial, all of which had been 5A State Tournament teams last season. At the Tarkanian Classic, a pre-Christmas Tournament hosted by Bishop Gorman, the Mavericks won four games to claim the Captain U Bracket title. Their success continued as they started SIC play, as the Mavericks have now won their first four games since the break, including a win last week against defending state champion Owyhee.
“It was a big confidence booster, it got us back in our flow,” said junior Owen McBride, who also had 16 points Saturday. “It got us away from the Valley, where we could do our own thing and get our confidence back up.”
On Saturday, Mountain View began to build its lead early in the second quarter. Leading 12-11 after the first, McBride opened the second with a 3-pointer and the Wolves never got any closer than 3-points to the Mavericks after that.
Late in the quarter, McKoy Thompson came up with a big steal off a missed free throw for Mountain View and sank a 3-pointer to give the Mavericks a 30-20 lead going into the locker room.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“For him to hit that going into the end of the quarter, I thought was huge momentum,” Nettleton said.
In the third quarter, it was Haustveit who stepped up for the Mavericks. The freshman had eight of Mountain View’s 13 points in the frame, including a stretch where he scored seven straight.
“Inside of him, he’s not a freshman,” said Nettleton. “He’s battle tested, I don’t treat him like a freshman. I told him I wasn’t going to coach him like a freshman, because he’s not. It’s the competitiveness, the IQ and his desire to compete which is a separator at this level.”
Haustveit has been coming up big for the Mavericks all season. He had the assist on Dyson Judd’s game-winning basket in Mountain View’s 66-65 win against Owyhee on Jan. 5.
“Coming in I knew we had some guys around us, and I was excited to play,” said Haustveit. “These seniors, I’m really close to them and we just clicked. This season has been one of the best season’s I’ve had.”
Camden Hyde finished with nine points for Mountain View in the win, while Dawson Wahl and Brevin Binder both scored eight. Wahl led the Mavericks with 11 rebounds.
Mountain View finished with nine 3-pointers.
“We’re a team full of shooters, so we’re just trusting each other, knocking down big shots,” said McBride, who had four of those 3-pointers.
AJ LaBeau had a double-double for Timberline, with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Blake Kiesau finished with 12 points.