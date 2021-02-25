MIDDLETON — Andy Harrington is hoping for a special final week on the job as the Middleton boys basketball team.
If Thursday is any indication, the Vikings are poised to give him a proper sendoff as well.
The Vikings hit eight 3-pointers, beating Bishop Kelly 57-41 in the 4A District III Championship game. It’s the second straight district title for Middleton (20-4).
“We’re definitely hitting our stride,” said junior Tyler Medaris, who led the Vikings with 16 points. “I feel like we kicked it up a notch since we started the season. Rolling into state, it’s looking good for us.”
Merit Foote added 12 points for Middleton, while Cash Cowdery scored 10.
The Vikings will now head to state where they will face Jerome at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Middleton will be looking for its first state title in 56 years.
The tournament will mark the final games for Harrington on the Middleton sideline. The former Bishop Kelly player was named the boys basketball coach at Owyhee High, the new West Ada School District school set to open in the fall. He was named the Storm’s first coach on Feb. 9.
“It’s definitely going to be emotional,” said Harrington. “I love this place, I love these kids, I love all these people. We’re going go for it, we’re going to give it our all and we’re really going to enjoy it.”
As the Vikings cut down the nets after the game, the loudest cheer came when Harrington cut down the final piece. Medaris tried to hand the district championship trophy to his coach, but Harrington declined, having the players hold on to instead as they went to the locker room.
“We want to give him the ultimate farewell,” said Cowdery. “He’s the best coach in the state of Idaho. We’re going to play our hearts out for him.”
Cowdery got things going for Middleton with eight points in the first two and a half minutes, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, giving the Vikings the early 10-2 lead. Tyler Medaris added a third 3-pointer in the quarter, part of a personal 7-0 run, as Middleton led 17-4 after the first quarter.
“We came out flat in our semifinal game, we came out scared,” Cowdery said about the Vikings' 51-46 win against Vallivue on Tuesday. “This game we just knew what we had to do."
The Vikings added a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, extending their lead to 31-12. Foote hit the first two 3-pointers, while Michael Day hit the third.
Casey Wright helped the Vikings continue the 3-point onslaught, hitting one for his first points of the game in the opening seconds of the third quarter. Owen Graviet also got his first points on a 3 later in the quarter as Middleton was able to extend its lead to 45-22.
“We have that ability if we get out and run and move the ball,” Harrington said about the 3-point shooting. “It’s a great bonus.”
They didn’t add to their total in the fourth quarter, but didn’t need to, as both teams emptied their benches in the final minutes, with Middleton comfortably in the lead.
“Right now I’d say we’re playing our best team basketball of the year and we’re playing it at the right time,” said Cowdery. "It’s just pass, pass, pass, dribble, drive and kick out the 3, dunk or layup. We all just love each other so much. It’s such a brotherhood and I’m so glad to be a part of it."
It marked Middleton’s eighth straight win over Bishop Kelly, dating back to the 2018-19 season, and their third of the year against the Knights.
Aidan McGarvin led Bishop Kelly (16-5) with nine points. The Knights will play the winner of the best-of-3 District I-II championship series in their first round game on Thursday. Lakeland beat Moscow in the first game on Wednesday, with Game 2 tonight.
VALLIVUE 66, COLUMBIA 61, 2OT: Jacob Martinez hit 9 of 10 free throws in the second overtime period, helping Vallivue ice the game and secure a place in Friday’s state play-in game.
The Falcons (15-10) will face Hillcrest at 1 p.m. Saturday at Burley High with the winner of that game moving on to face Skyline in the first round of the tournament on Thursday.
Martinez finished with 22 points to lead Vallivue, while Gavin Weisweaver scored 19 and Trace Harrison had 13.
Jaylen Alexander had 24 points for Columbia (19-6) including four points in the final two minutes of regulation to erace a 43-39 Vallivue lead and force overtime and a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left in the first overtime period to tie the game at 51.