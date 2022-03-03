MERIDIAN — One concern first-year Mcoach Nate Hartman had when first learning about his Middleton Vikings was he was going to have to find a point guard.
Talmage Stucki eased any fears his new coach had.
“When I got here, that’s what I heard. We were going to need a point guard,’’ Hartman said after his defending 4A state champion Vikings held off Bishop Kelly 44-34 in a state tournament first-round game Thursday at Rocky Mountain High School. “When he came in this summer, it didn’t take long. I watched him a little and said, ‘this is our point guard.’’’
Both Hartman and Bishop Kelly coach Ryan Kerns knew nothing was going to come easy for either squad. Neither were disappointed.
“It was a great battle between two teams who know each other real well. We both battle hard,’’ said Kerns. “Two teams going at each other. They just made a few more plays than we did.’’
“Two teams from the same conference going at it. It comes down to the grit and the grind,’’ said Hartman, whose team enjoyed a 24-16 lead at halftime only to see a Knights' 10-2 run to open the second half pull Bishop Kelly within 26-25 before the Vikings could get a timeout.
In steps Stucki.
The 6-foot junior ended nearly a three-and-a-half minute drought with a layin before scoring the Vikings first eight points of the final period, including a pair of 3-point bombs to shift momentum back Middleton’s way.
“He played great, especially that fourth quarter,’’ Kerns said of Stucki, who finished with 12 points for the Vikings, who take on top-seeded Hillcrest in a semifinal showdown at the Idaho Center today. “You can see why he’s going to be an all-conference player.’’
“You know we were up 12 and wanted to take the first punch, but Bishop Kelly took the first punch,’’ Hartman said. “We needed our guys to step up and I wasn’t surprised it was Talmage who did step up.
“He’s averaged around 12 points a game for us with a span there this season he was averaging 19, 20 (points) every night. He’s been like a 43% shooter from 3-point range. He’s done what we’ve asked all season.’’
Defense was key on both sides throughout, each knowing each other’s offensive schemes so well.
“Our defense carried us tonight,’’ Hartman said. “Our motto at Middleton is “Compete.’’
“We model our defense like Texas Tech, kind of a street dog mentality. Just getting down and getting it done. It’s a credit to the guys the way they got after them.’’
For the game, Middleton managed to hit on 48% from the floor (14 of 36) while checking the Knights to 32% from the field.
Bishop Kelly battled back to within 37-34 on Aidan McGarvin’s jumper with 2:01 remaining, but the Vikings, despite missing three straight front ends of one-and-one free throws, came up with key offensive rebounds to hold off the Knights.
Tyler Medaris, who finished with 10 points, had seven rebounds for the Vikings who were outrebounded by the Knights 25-22.
Blake Hawthorne was Bishop Kelly’s lone player to finish in double figures with 13 points while finishing with seven rebounds.