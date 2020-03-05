BOISE — Cash Cowdery grew up admiring the players that came before him on the Middleton boys basketball team. After his performance in Thursday's 4A State Tournament opener, the junior just might have a few future Vikings looking up to him.
Cowdery scored all 11 of his points in the second half, helping Middleton outlast Southern Idaho Conference rival Bishop Kelly in a 49-44 victory.
The win sends the Vikings to the state semifinals for the first time since moving to the 4A classification before the 2006-07 season.
“That's crazy and it's amazing,” said Cowdery. “I've been around Middleton basketball forever and looked up to the older guys that have graduated now. Just making that game is something crazy, and a dream come true.”
Tyler Robinett led Middleton (22-3) with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Cowdery had seven rebounds to go with his 11 points. The Vikings finished the game outrebounding the Knights (18-9) 36-25.
“They're a super tough team, they're always trying to get loose balls,” said Robinett, who is signed to play for the College of Idaho. “I think we just realized we had to be the tougher team and do little things to get involved.”
The Vikings will continue their hunt for their first state championship since winning as a 2A school in 1965 with a game against Preston at 6:15 p.m. today at Borah High School. The Indians (24-1) ended Middleton's state title dreams last season with a 53-42 win in the opening round.
In that game, the Vikings led the Indians 36-25 in the third quarter, but were unable to hold on as Preston outscored them 20-6 in the final quarter.
With four starters returning for this season, that loss served as motivation for the Vikings.
“After that moment, we worked really hard,” said Middleton coach Andy Harrington. “We had open gym five days a week, five tournaments in the summer. So we've been telling them that they're prepared for this moment.”
The Vikings were certainly ready for the moment Thursday, as they held the lead the entire fourth quarter, despite Bishop Kelly keeping the game close. Bishop Kelly led 24-22 at halftime and had it tied at 31-31 late in the third before a basket by Cowdery, his first field goal of the game.
Cowdery missed his only shot of the first half and turned the ball over twice, causing Harrington to get on him a bit during the break.
But something clicked for Cowdery, as he scored his first points of the game on two free throws, giving the Vikings a 33-31 lead. Then after Bishop Kelly tied it up with a Jack Grubb basket, Cowdery hit another shot to give Middleton the lead for good.
“That zone was bothering me and (Harrington) said 'come out have a great second half, don't be scared,'” Cowdery said. “I just came out and wanted to win.”
Robinett and Johansen opened the fourth quarter with two baskets, extending Middleton's lead to 39-33. But they were never quite able to put Bishop Kelly away until the end. The Knights had the deficit at 44-41 after a basket by Johvan Dillon with 38 seconds left. But Middleton made five of its six free throws down the stretch — including three of four from Cowdery — to secure the victory.
It was Middleton's fifth straight win over Bishop Kelly since Harrington, a former Bishop Kelly player, took the Vikings job before last season.
“It's weird playing them in general,” said Harrington. “It's definitely weird playing a team for the third time (in a season). But I will say we just got to go about our business. No matter who we play, it's business.”
Nick Wolter led Bishop Kelly with 14 points while Dillon had 10 and had six rebounds. Bishop Kelly will face Idaho Falls in a consolation semifinal game at 1:15 p.m. today.
PRESTON 58, IDAHO FALLS 47: Preston jumped out to a 21-11 lead in the first quarter, on its way to a win over the defending state champions in a rematch of last season's title game.
Ty Hyd had a huge game for Preston scoring 26 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Scott Dunn added nine points for the Indians, while Cooper Hobson had eight.