BOISE — One win against another 4A Southern Idaho Conference contender down for the Middleton boys basketball team.
One win away from taking a strong hold in the race for the conference title.
The Vikings finished up their season sweep of Bishop Kelly on Thursday, beating the Knights on their home court, 48-38. Up next, the team that handed Middleton (15-3, 10-1 4A SIC) its lone conference loss of the season, Columbia.
“It’s big time, we needed that win, especially in an away game,” said Middleton junior Tyler Medaris, who scored 12 points. “It’s tough to play at a place like this, but it was a good win, we controlled the game. Now we got to go get one on Monday.”
Middleton holds a half-game lead against the Wildcats and after sweeping the Knights (10-4, 8-2) is now one and a half games ahead of Bishop Kelly. The three teams each got a win against one another during the first half of the conference season, with home teams going a combined 3-0. After Thursday, the Vikings became the first of the three contenders to get a road win.
It was also Middleton’s seventh straight win against the Knights.
“It’s a big win,” said Middleton coach Andy Harrington. “With where we’ve been ranked the last two years, every game we’re getting someone’s best punch. BK is really good, so it was a great job for our guys to go on the road and get the win. I felt like we controlled the game the entire way.”
Middleton took the lead midway through the first quarter, at 10-8, after an and-1 dunk by Michael Day. The Vikings didn’t give up the lead the rest of the way, as Day’s dunk sparked a 9-0 run. Unlike their 59-40 win against Bishop Kelly on Jan. 13, Middleton didn’t run away with this one. While the Knights did keep it close most of the way, they never could quite catch the Vikings.
“Toughness, that’s been our motto,” said senior Taede Stucki, who also scored 12 points. “We go to practice every single day and we are doing hard drills. We go out there and we just have to do our thing and stay in it.”
Stucki helped Middleton get out of what was arguably the toughest situation it faced all night, midway through the third quarter. The Knights rallied from a 32-22 deficit, pulling to within 32-29 on a 3-pointer by Aidan McGarvin. After a Bishop Kelly stop, McGarvin took a potential game-tying 3-pointer, but it rimmed out. On the other end of the court, Stucki hit a corner 3, before Dallin McKnight hit another 3-pointer for the Vikings. All of a sudden, Middleton’s lead was back up to 38-29.
“(Stucki) hit that 3 to put us up six, they had all the momentum and that killed it,” said Harrington. “When we guard, we really make it difficult to score. So I knew they were going to have to work really hard to get it back within three.”
A Bishop Kelly 3-pointer by Keegan Croteau midway through the fourth quarter pulled the Knights within 42-38, but Middleton hit six of eight free throws down the stretch and made the stops on defense to put the game away.
“Defensively, we won that game,” Medaris said. “We just got stops on the defensive end and it translated to offense.”
Now the Vikings turn their attention to Columbia, a team that beat Middleton 56-45 on Jan. 15 in Nampa. If Middleton is able to avenge that loss, it will only need a win against either Vallivue or Nampa in its final two games to secure the conference title and the No. 1 seed at the 4A District III Tournament.
“Columbia showed the conference that we’re beatable,” Stucki said. “But we’re going to go out there and our mission tonight was show everybody we’re here to win.”
Blake Hawthorne led Bishop Kelly with 12 points, while Kade Rice finished with 8 for the Knights.