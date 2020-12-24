The Middleton boys basketball team might have lost the 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year, but the Vikings are still expected to defend their Southern Idaho Conference regular season title.
Middleton was the unanimous first-place pick to win the league among six conference coaches who voted in the preseason poll. The Vikings biggest challenger last season, Kuna, is now a member of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference. The Kavemen handed the Vikings their only loss in league play and was the second seed in the district tournament, where they lost to Middleton in the championship game.
Can an experienced Bishop Kelly squad, a Columbia team which gets a key piece back that it was missing last season or anyone else in the league dethrone the defending champions?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
COACH: Andy Harrington, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 23-4
STATE PLAYOFF: Won third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: Tyler Medaris, F, jr.; Cash Cowdery, G, sr.; Merit Foote, G, sr.
NOTES: Middleton has had to navigate the injury bug early in the year with Cowdery and Foote both out, as well as 6-foot-6 sophomore Sawyr Hansen and junior Marshall Short. Despite the missing players, the Vikings have been able to navigate a grueling early season schedule which saw Middleton go 4-2 over the span of eight days. Medaris was a first-team All-SIC selection last season and at 6-7 should help the Vikings in the post, where they lost last year's SIC Player of the Year, Tyler Robinett, who is now playing at the College of Idaho.
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
COACH: Ryan Kerns, 9th season
LAST SEASON: 16-7
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinals
KEY PLAYERS: Jack Grubb, P, sr.; Aidan McGarvin, W, jr.; Kade Rice, W, jr.
NOTES: Bishop Kelly figures to be an experienced squad this season, returning seven players who saw significant time on last year's state tournament team. However, the Knights will still have to replace three all-conference players, including first-team selection Nick Wolter. McGarvin, a second-team selection last year, and Grubb both played football this fall for the first time and Kerns said it's led to improvements in their leadership and effort. He also pointed to Rice, son of Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice, as someone who has put in the work to improve during the summer.
COLUMBIA WILDCATS
COACH: Trevor Morris, 2nd season
LAST SEASON: 6-17
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Jaylen Alexander, W/F, sr.; Jack Keller, SG, so.
NOTES: Two years ago, Columbia won the 4A District III Championship and qualified for the state playoffs, both firsts in program history. The Wildcats regressed back to a six-win team last season, but they get back Alexander, a 2018-19 all-conference honorable mention who spent his junior season in California. Keller also returns after earning all-conference honorable mention honors last season in his freshman year. Morris did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.
NAMPA BULLDOGS
COACH: Derek Pegram, 4th season
LAST SEASON: 15-9
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Donovan Gray, G, sr.; Thad Sandidge, W, sr.; Trace Hoopii, W, sr.
NOTES: Nampa had a fourth-place finish in the SIC last season and went 1-2 at the district tournament to come up short of a state tournament bid. Pegram says with a senior-heavy team the Bulldogs should be solid defensively. He's hoping the team's experience and strength can lead them to the next step this season.
VALLIVUE FALCONS
COACH: Mario Betancourt, 2nd season
LAST SEASON: 13-12
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Jacob Martinez, PG, jr.; Gavin Weisweaver, SG, sr.; Jakin Calhoun, C, jr.
NOTES: With many of its key pieces gone from its three-year state tournament run, including former coach Ryan Lundgren, Vallivue fell short of making the state tournament last year. The Falcons lost a third-place game to Bishop Kelly in the district tournament, which would have sent them to a state play-in game. Betancourt, who has been around the Vallivue program for 11 years, says that with the Falcons' speed and athleticism, he hopes the team can play faster this season. Multiple shooters, he said, will force opposing defenses to adjust, leaving the lane open for the Falcons to drive to the basket.
EMMETT HUSKIES
COACH: Scott Kern, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 3-16
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Caden Young, jr.; Tanner Wilkerson, jr.; Harry Mumford, sr.
NOTES: Kern takes over a team which won just three games a season ago, but he says the Huskies are young, athletic and deep and expects Emmett to be much improved from last season. The coach says as many as six players can lead the Huskies in scoring on any given night. Young, the quarterback who led Emmett's football team to a surprise appearance in the 4A state championship game in the fall, was a All-SIC honorable mention last season. Mumford is a three-year starter.
CALDWELL COUGARS
COACH: Derrick Boles, 2nd Season
LAST SEASON: 6-17
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: After one season, Boles seems to have Caldwell trending in the right direction. The Cougars won four SIC games in 2019-20 after winning just three conference games over the previous three seasons combined. The Cougars also picked up six total wins just two seasons after an 0-21 season. Boles did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.
RIDGEVUE WARHAWKS
COACH: Neil Stutzman, 5th season
LAST SEASON: 7-16
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Isaac Mercer, G, jr.; Austin Ramos, G, jr.; Nathan Rice, P, sr.
NOTES: Ridgevue has eight seniors on its roster, a large number who have been with the program for all four years, Stutzman said. Ridgevue will look for a boost from Mercer, who played limited time last year, and Ramos, who transfers into the program from Vacaville (California) High.