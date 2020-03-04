MERIDIAN — Donovan Sanor isn’t scared.
Whether it’s on or off the court, the Meridian boys basketball senior guard has never been afraid of the moment. So taking on Rocky Mountain, which hasn’t lost to a team from Idaho this season and a team he was technically supposed to play for, doesn’t faze him.
The fifth-ranked Warriors (20-4) will make their first playoff appearance in 13 years when they face No. 1 Rocky Mountain (23-1) at 3 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the 5A state tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
"Donovan is going to hate me for saying this, but Donovan's a believer," said father and Meridian coach Jeff Sanor. "The biggest joy that I've had coaching him is watching him refuse to give up hope even when things get pretty rough. And we've taken some lumps over the years."
Jeff played at the University of Washington and Boise State. His final year with the Broncos in 1990-91 saw him average 14.3 points and 3.4 assists per game. So, naturally, he tried to get his oldest son into basketball. He got him a Jordan Jammer basketball hoop when Donovan was 2. Jeff even made him a key and a 3-point line out of duct tape.
Donovan played basketball, but was more of a baseball guy growing up.
"I wasn't disappointed at all," Jeff said. "It really showed me that he wasn't afraid to be his own man and I could really respect that.
"I ended up coaching his baseball team and it was fun for me to learn the game of baseball and what it takes to teach it and help kids understand it."
When Donovan was 10, his younger brother TJ, who was 6 at the time, had a febrile seizure in the middle of the night. Donovan sprinted into his room asking to help. Jeff told him he appreciated the gesture but to go out of the room with paramedics on the way. When Jeff left the room, he found Donovan pacing the halls praying. TJ ended up being OK.
"It's when the unexpected hits that you really realize what somebody is all about," Jeff said. "And when the unexpected hit him, his only concern was for his brother and he was simply going to do whatever he could think of to help."
To his father's delight, Donovan found his way back to basketball a few years later. A bad experience on a club baseball team at 13 soured him.
Being able to dunk a ball certainly helped.
“I didn’t want to be a baseball player who can dunk,” Donovan said while laughing. “That’s just kind of a waste.”
Donovan lives in the Rocky Mountain School District. So it looked like he was going to join the Grizzlies, who at the time were coming off four straight state tournament appearances and back-to-back consolation championships.
But since the West Ada School District is open enrollment, Jeff suggested another idea. What if Donovan went 3.6 miles down the road to Meridian High School instead? The Warriors had won just eight games the year before and hadn’t been to state since Donovan was 5 in 2006.
Donovan liked the idea.
"I never really wanted to be given anything," Donovan said. "And over here, you're really not. It's been really nice to kind of build something for myself, be part of the rebuild and culture change that's gone on here."
He started on varsity as a freshman and helped increase Meridian’s win total to 10 that year.
But Mike Chatterton, who Jeff had known since he was 10 and was also a big reason why he recommended Donovan going to Meridian, resigned after the season.
It put Jeff in quite the predicament and really only gave him one option.
"It was made very clear to me by my wife that I needed to step up," Jeff said.
Jeff was hired in April 2017. He and his son continued the Warriors’ ascent by going 14-10 — the first winning season since 2005-06.
Meridian appeared poised to break its postseason drought last year. It was the third-best team in the Southern Idaho Conference during the regular season behind only Borah and Rocky Mountain. But the Warriors went two and out at the District III Tournament with double-digit losses to both Mountain View and Centennial. They had gone 4-0 with an average margin of victory of 13.2 points during the regular season.
"It was like a punch to the gut," senior wing Ethan Van Quill said. "It motivated us to not let that happen again, especially Donovan."
Donovan spent all of last summer playing basketball at tournaments — and at home in his RV garage. There are two hoops in there for every possible shot. Donovan put up about 700 shots per day. And when he wasn’t there, he was in the weight room right next door.
Donovan was also fueled by an Eastern Idaho kid receiving a Division I offer over him.
The hard work paid off.
The Warriors were ranked in the top-5 most of the season. They got as high as No. 3 after beating reigning state champion Borah for the first time in a decade with a 45-43 come-from-behind win on Jan. 31.
But the signature moment came about a month later. Meridian edged Boise 62-58 to end the longest playoff drought in the 5A classification at 13 years.
"It didn't even occur to me," Donovan said. "The final buzzer sounded and I was headed back to the huddle and I was like, 'Whoa. We're going to state.' It was just a surreal and crazy feeling."
Donovan has also enjoyed an unforgettable year. He tied for being the fifth-leading scorer in the SIC at 14.1 points with 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Donovan will play in the 17th annual Idaho All-Star Game at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene on March 14. He should also earn All-SIC honors for the second straight season.
He now has interest from several Division I programs like Utah, UC Irvine and his dad’s alma mater, Boise State.
His only focus is on Rocky Mountain, though, and rightly so.
The Grizzlies have won two out of the last three state championships, are on a 20-game winning streak and their only blemish is a 96-94 double overtime loss to Wasatch Academy, the No. 4 team in the country in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25.
Rocky Mountain beat the Warriors by 24 points in their last meeting on Jan. 18. But Donovan isn’t intimidated.
It’s never been in his nature.
"He has meant a lot to us this year," Van Quill said. "He's a team captain and a leader on the court. His role has been extremely important to our overall success."