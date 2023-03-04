NAMPA — For three days the Meridian boys basketball team did all it could to prove that seeding at the state tournament was irrelevant.
But there’s a reason Lake City was the No. 1 seed. And after battling valiantly against the Timberwolves, eventually the No. 7-seeded Warriors fell victim, just like every other team Lake City faced this weekend — and throughout the season.
Lake City scored 45 points between the second and third quarters Saturday in the 5A State Championship Game and beat Meridian 75-61 to cap off a perfect 26-0 season and the first state title in program history.
“Our kids played their hearts out and gave us possibly everything they could,” Meridian coach Jeff Sanor said. “Honestly, if we won, I would be telling you the same thing. I’m just really, really proud of them, proud of their effort, and I’m proud of their dedication to Meridian.”
Meridian (16-12) was looking for its second state title in three years, but came into the Ford Idaho Center as underdogs. But in the first two rounds they upset higher seeds Owyhee, 5A District III and defending state champions, and Mountain View, 5A Southern Idaho Conference regular season champions.
But they couldn’t continue the magic against the Timberwolves, who were led by University of Virginia signee Blake Buchanan, who went off for 26 points and 11 rebounds after being held to just 11 points in each of Lake City’s first two games of the tournament. Nathan Hocking added 22 points for the Timberwolves.
“They did really well and (Hocking) had a great game,” said Sanor. “He was the surprise to us that he would play that well. He had a far better game than we expected.”
After Buchanan opened the game with a basket for Lake City, Meridian scored nine straight points to jump out to an early lead. Ryan Baker hit a 3-pointer, then added another basket to make it 9-2 Warriors.
But Meridian also found itself in foul trouble early in the game. With a little more than a minute left in the first quarter, and Max Gwilliam already on the bench with two fouls, Baker picked up his third foul and joined Gwilliam on the bench.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“It hurts especially against Lake City, because of the matchups,” Sanor said about foul trouble. They’ve got so many big strong guys and we only have so many guys that are key scorers for us. Foul trouble was really tricky because the size advantage was really magnified.”
Gwilliam returned early in the second quarter. Baker stayed a little longer.
Meanwhile back-to-back 3-pointers from Josh Christensen and Duncan Pearce extended Meridian’s lead to 26-19 and a bank 3-point shot by Griffin Deere made it 29-22.
Baker came back in with a little more than three minutes left in the half, but Lake City was able to take a 37-33 led into halftime, with Deacon Kiesbuy hitting a 3-pointer late in the second quarter.
Gwilliam also picked up his third foul just before halftime.
After a fast start to the third quarter, Lake City started building its lead with back-to-back 3-pointers from Kolton Mitchell and Hocking to make it 47-38. A Buchanan layup later in the quarter extended the Timberwolves’ lead to double digits at 53-43, a basket that came in the middle of an 8-0 run that eventually gave Lake City a 57-43 lead.
Meridian never got the deficit down to single digits again.
Baker finished with 14 points for the Warriors, while Reynolds and Pearce both scored eight.