NAMPA — The subdued celebration on the floor resembled that of a team that’s been there before.
Only the Meridian boy’s basketball team hasn’t. Not for a while, anyway.
But if the Warriors have their way today, they’ll have a celebration 29 years in the making.
The Warriors moved one step closer to their ultimate goal Friday, beating Madison 66-56 in a 5A state semifinal. They’ll face Lake City at 7 p.m. today in their first state championship game since 2001.
Meridian (19-1) isn’t interested in that history, though. It’s more concerned about winning its first state title since 1992.
“We’ve had a lot of success over the regular season,” said senior McKay Anderson, who had 11 points for the Warriors. “After every game, no matter how good of a win it is, we try to stay composed. Because we know the ultimate goal the whole season was to come here and win the state championship. So we’re just staying focused after every single game.”
Perhaps the Warriors’ mentality of not being done yet can be traced back to the state championship experience of its coach, Jeff Sanor.
Sanor was a part of the Boise High teams in the 1980s that went to back-to-back title games. In 1985, Boise lost to crosstown rival Borah in the state championship game. Given a chance to return the big stage the following year, Boise beat Pocatello 66-42.
“I’ve tried,” Sanor, who went on to play for Washington and Boise State, said when asked if he’s installed that championship mentality into his players. “A lot of these guys brought it with them. We’ve got some studs. What we try to do is not waste one second of practice. We do not stand around, we do not talk. And I think what you’re seeing is they’re already preparing for tomorrow. They’re happy, but they’re already preparing for tomorrow.”
The Warriors won’t be the only ones making the long-awaited return to championship game Saturday. Their opponents, the Timberwolves, made their only state championship appearance in 2002, one year after the Warriors’ last appearance.
Both 2001 Meridian and 2002 Lake City lost to Madison in their respective championship games. One of the two schools will get a long-awaited win today.
“It’s really cool, I feel like the past three years it’s been Borah and Rocky (Mountain), said senior Joe Mpoyo. “Now I feel like Meridian is up there. I feel like it’s good to be part of a team that makes it this far.”
Mpoyo and Brody Rowbury both led Meridian with 17 points, while Rowbury added 10 rebounds to finish with the double-double. In Thursday’s quarterfinal win against Mountain View, Rowbury finished one rebound short of a double-double.
After Drayson Fisher opened the scoring for Meridian, Rowbury had back-to-back buckets to get Meridian out to a 6-0 lead. Mpoyo added a pair of 3-pointers later in the first quarter to make it 16-4.
“Right before the game we get ourselves hyped up, and we come out punching,” Mpoyo said.
Meridian increased its lead to 37-23 by halftime and led by as much as 48-31 late in the third quarter before Madison tried to start mounting a comeback.
The Bobcats ended the third quarter with a 9-2 run, cutting the lead to 10 points and taking the momentum into the final frame.
But three circuital baskets by Anderson in the fourth quarter helped keep Meridian’s lead around 10 points. The third one came with under two minutes on the clock, a layup to help end a short Madison run and get the lead back to 59-49.
“We just had to stay composed,” said Anderson. “We couldn’t give up the open 3s, so we were staying locked in on our man, not helping too much. We had some dudes knock down some free throws and put the game out of reach.”
Rhett Hathaway hit a 3-pointer after that to cut Meridian’s lead back to seven points, but Fisher answered with a pair of free throws and Rowbury was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final minute to secure the victory.
“All the hard work has been paying off all season,” said Mpoyo. “It feels good right now, but we’re not satisfied. We got one more to go.”