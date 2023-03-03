NAMPA — In the first two days of the 5A State Tournament, the Meridian boys basketball team has knocked off the two teams who had been at the top of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference all season long, including the defending state champions.
Now the Warriors take aim at the team that has largely been viewed as the favorite to win this year's state title.
Meridian topped Mountain View, the SIC regular season champion, 71-68 on Friday to move on to today’s state championship game, where it will take on Lake City, the unbeaten powerhouse that was unanimously ranked No. 1 in the season's final state media polls. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
“We know we are right with those guys,” said junior Ryan Baker, who led the Warriors with 17 points. “We proved it these first two games. We know we can go out tomorrow and do the same thing.”
Meridian (16-11) will be going for its second state title in three years, but with very few pieces left over from that team. Despite the recent success of the Warriors, who are the No. 7 seed at the tournament, it’s easy to forgive those who viewed them as underdogs in Thursday’s win against Owyhee, the 5A District III champions who won state last year, and Friday against the Mavericks.
They’ll likely be underdogs again Saturday against the Wolves (25-0), who feature 6-foot, 9-inch center Blake Buchannan, a University of Virginia signee.
“We’ve just kept going on with a chip on our shoulder, and have kept grinding,” said senior Max Gwilliam, a varsity call up for the tournament when Meridian won state two seasons ago, who scored 10 points on Friday.
Featuring just one returning starter from last season — Gwilliam — Meridian has been no stranger to having its backs up against the wall this season. Three times during the regular season, the Warriors went through three-game losing streaks. They finished third in the SIC, but back-to-back district tournament losses against Owyhee and Eagle sent the Warriors to the state play-in game, where they needed a late basket from Baker to beat Lewiston to even make it to the Ford Idaho Center.
Now, Meridian is one of the last two teams standing in the entire state.
“Like any coach, I’m just so proud of my guys,” said Meridian coach Jeff Sanor. “You ask them to believe in what you’re saying and buy in to what you're trying to teach them. Then you see that payoff, and I’m proud and super thankful that I have guys who want to be coached.”
To get by Mountain View on Friday, Meridian had to survive a wild fourth quarter that saw both teams combine for 53 points. The Warriors took a 47-39 lead into the final frame, thanks in large part to a 11-1 run midway through the third.
Meridian maintained 49-42 advantage before Mountain View suddenly started hitting 3-pointers seemingly at will. On four straight possessions midway through the fourth quarter, the Mavericks converted from long range. But each time they did, Meridian had an answer.
“It was pretty scary, but I think we stayed calm from the season we’ve had with the setbacks,” said Gwilliam. “We were just playing cool and playing calm.”
Dyson Judd’s 3-pointer for Mountain View cut Meridian’s lead down to 49-45, but Nate Reynolds answered with a 3 of his own for Meridian to bring the lead back up to seven. Owen McBride countered with another 3-pointer and Reynolds made two free throws on the other end of the court. A 3 from Logan Haustveit pulled the Mavericks within one possession, 54-51, but Josh Christensen answered with a basket.
Judd added another 3-pointer making it 56-54 with 4:30 on the clock, but that was as close as Mountain View got to completing the comeback. A basket by Baker made it a four-point game and after the Mavericks were once again able to cut the lead to two, T.J. Sanor hit a big 3-pointer with 2:51 left to make it 61-56.
“It was awesome, Nate’s 3 was a big one, and T.J.’s 3, as well,” said Baker. “We just have a bunch of guys that can do whatever they want.”
Meridian hit nine of 10 free throws over the final minute and a half in the game, which really helped the Warriors survive three more 3-pointers by Mountain View in the final 15 seconds – one by Dawson Wahl, one by Brevin Binder and long one by Haustveit at the buzzer that made the final deficit just three points, as opposed to six.
“They know how to win basketball games, they know how to compete,” Jeff Sanor said about Mountain View. “Their comeback didn’t surprise me, at all. Some of the shots did, but the fact that they were fighting to the very end did not surprise me, at all.”
Saturday’s championship game will be a rematch against the Wolves, who beat the Warriors 81-56 on Dec. 28. But Meridian has already avenged three of its losses from this season in the tournament, having dropped two against Owyhee before Thursday’s game and splitting their regular season series against the Mavericks. If the Warriors can avenge another loss Saturday, they will be taking home the blue trophy from the Ford Idaho Center once again.
“We have a bunch a good guys doing scout,” said Baker. “We also have a great JV team doing scout for us. We’ll be there tomorrow walking through their stuff and we’ll be prepared.”
Christensen finished with 15 points for the Warriors, while Reynolds and T.J. Sanor both scored 11.
Mountain View (20-6) was led with 18 points from Haustveit and 14 from Judd. The Mavericks will face Madison in the third-place game at noon today at Ridgevue High.