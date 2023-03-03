Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — In the first two days of the 5A State Tournament, the Meridian boys basketball team has knocked off the two teams who had been at the top of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference all season long, including the defending state champions.

Now the Warriors take aim at the team that has largely been viewed as the favorite to win this year's state title.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments