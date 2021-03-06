NAMPA — The celebration began with about 30 seconds still left on the clock.
But after 29 years of waiting, you can’t fault the Meridian boys basketball team from wanting to start early.
The Warriors won their first state championship since 1992 on Saturday, topping Lake City 68-64 in the 5A Championship Game.
“We’re all so happy to bring a (title) to Meridian,” said senior McKay Anderson, who had a game-high 23 points. “We all love our school so much, we have so much school spirit. We’re just happy to do it for the guys before us and everyone who grinded before us to get us to this point.”
The title is the culmination of four years of work under coach Jeff Sanor, who took over a program prior to the 2017-18 season that had not won much for a while. Meridian’s last state tournament appearance prior to his arrival had come in 2006 and there hadn’t been many winning seasons since.
But having played at Boise High in the mid-80s, Sanor was well versed in the storied tradition of Meridian basketball. And he had high expectations of getting it back to that point.
“They were really good, as a matter of fact, when I played my senior year, they beat us twice during the season,” Sanor said, referring to Boise’s 1986 state championship season. “They stubbed their toe in district, lost the first game and had to go the back route. And we ended up playing them in the semifinals and we beat them. But they were really good, they were No. 1 the following year, but lost in the semifinals again. But Meridian’s got a rich history.”
In each of Sanor’s first two years, the Warriors had winning seasons, but couldn’t get the job done in the district tournament. Finally last year, Meridian made it to state, but suffered a 81-52 loss to Rocky Mountain in the opening round.
“It’s been a crazy ride,” said junior Joe Mpoyo. “I knew this time would come, I knew all the hard work would pay off. We just kept our head up.”
With eight seniors on this year’s squad, including four starters, there were plenty of expectations surrounding this year’s Meridian team, and that’s not just inside the program. The Warriors (20-1) were a near-unanimous pick to win the conference among coaches in an Idaho Press poll in December.
When the first state media poll was released, it was Meridian on top. The Warriors stayed on top of every subsequent poll.
“It’s definitely been different,” said senior Brody Rowbury, who had 13 points. “We’ve always been a slept-on team, not super good. But we had a bunch of winners over here, so we embraced that.“
The Warriors lived up to all those expectations, their only setback coming against Rocky Mountain, 52-50, on Feb. 5, following a game-winning layup by the Grizzlies with 1.1 seconds left on the clock.
“We handled it by never being satisfied,” Mpoyo said about the expectations. “We knew that everyone was coming for us, we knew everyone was going to give us their best shot and we just stayed hungry. Whether we won by 30, 10, 5, we just stayed hungry and kept the same quality.”
That hunger showed throughout the week, winning all three of their games at the state tournament by double digits. On Saturday, the Warriors kept their foot on the pedal through much of the game, only starting to celebrate once Lake City stopped defending.
The first half featured seven lead changes, but Meridian took the lead for good in the second quarter after Anderson hit three free throws after a shooting foul to make it 30-28. It was the second 3-point shot of the half Anderson had been fouled on. His one in the first quarter went in, and he converted the free throw to make it a four-point play, making the score 14-11 at the time.
Anderson had 19 points in the first half, including Meridian’s final six, as the Warriors went into halftime leading 40-32.
“That’s the McKay we saw all fall,” Sanor said. “He was trying to be such a floor general in the middle of the season that his scoring went down. But for McKay, that’s his normal scoring talent. That guy can put the ball in the basket a bunch of different ways.”
Meridian matched every shot Lake City took in the third quarter, minus the final one and took a 49-43 lead into the final quarter. Mpoyo, who was held scoreless in the first half after picking up three fouls in the first quarter, scored four in the third and finished the game with 10.
“We couldn’t let them go on a run,” Mpoyo said. “Whenever they scored, we had to find a way to answer.”
The Warriors finally started getting real separation on the Timberwolves on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter. Rowbury had four points during that run, which was capped by an Anderson 3-pointer with 4:07 left to make it 59-45. From there, the Warriors made 9 of 11 free throws to help secure the win.
“We just executed our stuff and came out with a lot of energy,” Rowbury said. “That just made all the difference.”
By the time the buzzer sounded, players from both sides were already engaging in postgame handshakes and players on the Meridian bench were exchanging hugs. It was a stark contrast in comparison to the subdued celebration following Friday’s 66-56 win against Madison in the semifinals.
“It was definitely a little weird,” Anderson said about the celebration. “I didn’t think it was happening and then everyone started celebrating. So I was like ‘OK, we’re just going to start going now.’”