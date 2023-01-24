MELBA — The city population here is estimated at 590.
One can bet that nearly all of that number is familiar with, if not highly invested in, the success of the Melba High girls and boys basketball teams.
On any given Friday night that the boys are scheduled to play, seats are at a premium. The girls draw more modest crowds, but there are crossover fans to be sure.
Melba’s boys and girls are ranked No. 1 in the 2A classification. Lapwai’s boys and girls and Rockland’s boys and girls are also ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications.
What separates Melba’s girls and boys from Lapwai and Rockland are their records. Melba’s boys and girls are a combined 35-0.
The Mustangs boys defeated Nampa Christian on Wednesday to improved to 15-0 overall, 9-0 in the Western Idaho Conference. The girls (20-0, 9-0) finish regular-season play Thursday against Ambrose.
Melba’s boys are out to defend a state championship it captured last season; the girls want to get back to the top of the 2A heap when they won a state title in 2021.
Melba’s had a special run of teams and athletes in recent years. The football team has taken big steps the last couple of seasons. The volleyball team went 21-0 on its way to a state title in the fall. The wrestling team should challenge for a trophy at state in late February. And the girls and boys track teams stood at the top of the awards podium last spring. The girls have won four titles in a row, not counting the COVID year.
GIRLS
What the basketball teams are doing to this point, though, is nothing short of impressive. Especially the girls, who have beaten three 5A teams — Middleton, Kuna and Mountain View — 4A Columbia twice, Parma, which is ranked No. 1 in 3A, and South Fremont, also a 3A school. The Mustangs also beat No. 1-ranked Lapwai in the second game of the season.
Coach David Lenz wanted to toughen up the nonconference schedule this year. To say the Mustangs have been challenged is an understatement.
Four of their five starters — seniors Kendall Clark, Keylee Wilson and Hallie Arnold and junior Brooklynn Dayley — were all starters on the state title team two years ago.
Injuries and lack of continuity sidetracked them last year as they ended up losing in the game to decide third place at state.
“I don’t know that I would have guessed that we’d be (20-0) at this point, but I knew we’d have a good team,” Lenz said. “This year, more so than any other year, a strength is our team chemistry. We struggled with it last year. We’re as much of a team as we’ve ever been in my seven years here.”
On Monday, the Mustangs got out to a 15-2 lead against Columbia. Then they got bogged down by some turnovers as they finished with an uncharacteristic 24 turnovers, something they admit they need to tidy up. But they finished the game on an 11-0 run for a 53-34 decision.
Clark, who will join two sisters playing at Northwest Nazarene next year, is averaging 17.1 points per game. Dayley is averaging 12.1 and Arnold is averaging 12.0.
“This team is very unselfish and that’s played a big role in our chemistry,” Lenz said.
It’s the old it doesn’t-matter-who-scores-as-long-as-we-score mantra.
“I think we get a little bit frazzled sometimes,” said Clark about the spurts of turnovers. “We like to play really fast, but sometimes we need to slow down a little bit when we get a little frantic. We have a couple of spurts of those every game, but it’s getting a lot better.”
Clark said she is a bit surprised that the team is 20-0.
“We had the exact same team last year, but we’re a better and different team,” Clark said. “We all care about each other, we’re sharing the ball, we’re moving it around. Last year we didn’t have any of that.”
The cohesion has made things fun, the Mustangs say.
“We have a lot more weapons this year,” Dayley said. “When someone is having a rough game, there’s another person stepping up and we’re just fine.”
Dayley, who seems to have the energy of the Energizer Bunny, said she needs to pull the ropes back at times.
“Our key is getting the ball up the court and getting easy transition layups,” Dayley. “I can go too fast sometimes. But sometimes we can run teams out of the gym.”
Arnold isn’t the least surprised by the Mustangs’ season so far.
“I expected it, but at the same time it’s nice to get it done,” Arnold said.” I think (the nonconference schedule) has helped us so much. Our league can be a little soft for us and we don’t get the competition we’re capable of playing at.”
Senior Meya Young is the fifth starter and sophomore Tariah Carter and freshmen Ellie Johnson and Darby Lowber provide depth off the bench.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The Mustangs are celebrating the success of their team and that of the boys.
“It’s cool,” Arnold said. “We won state two years ago and they won state last year. So it’s fun to be winning together.
“The key for us is staying true to ourselves and playing our game.”
BOYS
Tucker Lowber, a junior and first-year starter, didn’t flinch when asked if he expected the Mustangs to be where they are in late January.
“100% I expected it, especially at the 2A level. We have a great team,” Lowber said. “It’s hard to guard three to four guys who score in double digits every game.”
Senior point guard Braden Volkers, a three-year starter, leads the team with 16.7 points per game, junior and first-year starter Cutter Beus, a 6-foot-8 post, is next at 14.5 and Lowber averages 13.3.
Winning back-to-back championships has been the goal even though the Mustangs graduated three starters.
“We knew we had the potential because of the kids coming back and the kids coming up,” fifth-year coach Spencer Trappett said. “I didn’t think we’d be as dominant as we are now.”
The Mustangs may feature the tallest team in 2A with Beus and his cousin, junior Cache Beus (6-4), the other returning starter, anchoring the inside. Senior Kaden Dayley completes the starting five, and seniors Gabe Shaffer and Kyler Riste and junior Noah West (6-4) provide depth off the bench.
Trappett insists to anyone who will listen — particularly his players — that the Mustangs have a lot of season left before the goal is reached.
“We’re not looking past anybody,” Trappett said. “If you don’t come prepared then somebody will sneak up and get you. The key for us is to be competitive and consistent and treat every game like it’s important.”
Cutter Beus is glad to be in the middle of things this year after having to watch from a distance last season. He broke a foot in football and missed the first half of the basketball season. When he returned he lacked conditioning and played the last half of the season on the junior varsity.
So he’s had an inner motivation this year.
“I played a lot of club ball in the spring and summer and I was ready to get into the flow of things when the season started,” he said.
Cutter Beus said the mission the rest of the season is simple.
“We have to keep developing chemistry and give up a good shot for a great shot,” he said.
Volkers will have an opportunity to play in college. Where is to be determined.
While he’s the leading scorer, Volkers has balance to his game. He averages five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
He enjoys being the quarterback of the team.
“Our best games are when we’re moving the ball and know where guys are on the court,” Volkers said.
Volkers said the development of chemistry has been critical. The players — from freshmen to seniors and even former players — all head to a chicken wing establishment in Nampa every Thursday for a buy-one-get-one-free opportunity.
“We’re friends off the court. We’re a family,” Volkers said.
Volkesr remembers watching the 2011 Melba team win a state title at the Ford Idaho Center.
“I’ve wanted a state title all my life,” he said. “So to win one and to have this opportunity in front of us — it’s giving me goose bumps to think about it. We’ve got all the weapons to do it again.”
Back to the family analogy.
“We fight in practice, things get physical, we’re competitive, but we still love each other,” Volkers said.
It shows.