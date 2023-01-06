The Mountain View boys basketball team pulled off the first upset in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play Thursday.
The Mavericks, picked third in the conference, knocked off defending state champ Owyhee 66-65.
The game was decided on the last play when freshman point guard Logan Haustveit drove into the top of the key and dished off to senior Dyson Judd, who scored from short range with two seconds left.
"Wow — what a great game tonight," Mountain View coach Jon Nettleton posted on his Twitter account. "Some clutch shots from the players and such a great environment! ... Very proud of our team — from tip to buzzer THEY GOT AFTER IT!"
Haustveit led Mountain View with a game high 28 points and Judd added 12 with six rebounds.
It was Mountain View's sixth straight win after a 2-3 start. The Mavericks are 8-3 overall, 2-0 in conference.
"Credit to Mountain View. They had a great game plan. They out-executed us and were tougher than us for 32 minutes," Owyhee coach Andy Harrington said in a text message.
Liam Campbell led Owyhee (6-4, 2-1) with 28 points and five rebounds. Jackson Rasmussen had 13 points and six rebounds.
The game was tight throughout. Mountain View led 29-28 at halftime and maintained a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.