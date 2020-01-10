A 3-point play by Nate Bruneel with just over two minutes to play gave the College of Idaho men’s basketball team a lead and the Yotes held on to take a 58-56 win and take sole possession of first place in the Cascade Conference standings.
The Yotes (14-3, 7-0 Cascade Conference) trailed the Eagles (10-5, 5-1), 39-34 with 15 minutes left in the game, but a Charles Elzie basket sparked a 12-0 run for the Yotes to spark a strong finish in the game.
Talon Pinckney finished with 15 points for the College of Idaho in the win, while Bruneel scored 10.
Bruneel also had a big rebound for the Yotes with nine seconds left after Pinckney missed the front end of a one-and-one, but after the Bruneel rebound, Pinckney hit two free throws to extend the lead.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLYOTE WOMEN FALTER IN FOURTH QUARTER: The College of Idaho women’s basketball team shot under 15 percent in the fourth quarter, as Northwest broke open a tie game on its way to a 65-53 win in Cascade Conference play.
The game was tied at 43 entering the final quarter, but the Eagles (4-12, 2-4 Cascade Conference) started the quarter on an 8-0 run as the Yotes (5-11, 3-4) shot 3 of 21 over the final 10 minutes.
Mackenzie Royce-Radford led the Yotes with 12 points, while Lexi Mitchell scored 11.
The Yotes will face Evergreen today.
HOCKEYBLEACKLEY LEADS STEELHEADS TO ROAD VICTORY: Conner Bleackley had two goals and an assist, giving the Idaho Steelheads a 3-2 win over the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jeff King had his fourth goal of the season on the power play at the 5:37 mark, 26 seconds after Forth Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli tied the game at 2-2 to give Idaho the game winning goal.
Bleackley had a power play goal late in the second period to tie the game at 1, then broke the 1-1 tie 2:40 into the second period before Petruzzelli tied it with his second goal of the game.
Tomas Sholl stopped 17 of the 19 shots he faced in the win, while Marc-Olivier Roy added two assists to bring his total to 29 on the season, which is tied for the ECHL lead.
Idaho will play another game against Fort Wayne on Sunday before returning to CenturyLink Arena next week for a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers.
PREPROCKY MOUNTAIN 58, CENTENNIAL 29: Cooper Frith led three different players in double figures with 15 points, as the Grizzlies (11-1 overall, 9-0 5A SIC) remained unbeaten in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play by doubling up the Patriots for their eighth straight win.
Straton Rogers and Briggs Ranstrom both had 10 points apiece for the top-ranked team in the state.
BORAH 59, TIMBERLINE 37: Austin Bolt notched 25 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, as the No. 2 Lions (10-1, 7-1 5A SIC) rolled in league play.
Isacc Dewberry chipped in with 11 points for Borah in the win.
Nick Zenner had 12 points for the Wolves (4-8, 3-6) in the loss.
MERIDIAN 63, BOISE 59: Brody Rowbury and Donovan Sanor combined for 35 points, as the No. 5 Warriors (10-1, 7-1 5A SIC) slipped past the Brave in league action.
Rowbury had 18 points, while Sanor finished with 17.
CAPITAL 49, SKYVIEW 47: Levi Teriipaia logged 18 points and five rebounds, as the Hawks (3-8, 2-7 5A SIC) edged the Eagles in conference action.
Danny Graviet had 11 points for Skyview.
Josh Underwod almost recorded a double-double with 12 points and nine boards for Capital (2-8, 0-8).
EAGLE 65, MOUNTAIN VIEW 51: Jaden Carter chalked up 20 points as the Mustangs (7-3, 5-3 5A SIC) dispatched of the Mavericks in league action.
Jordan Kemp and Tanner Hayhurst also reached double figures in scoring with 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Bayler Perrin had 19 points and five rebounds for Mountain View (3-9, 2-7).
MIDDLETON 38, MINICO 23: Tyler Robinett racked up a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, as the No. 2 Vikings (8-2, 5-0 4A SIC) knocked off the fifth-ranked Spartans in nonconference play.
CALDWELL 61, RIDGEVUE 51: Cameron Morales and Matt Worwood both notched 13 points each, as the Cougars (3-5, 2-3 4A SIC) snapped a 4-game slide in league play.
Morales had a double-double as well with 12 rebounds.
Xavier Brown and Ian Phillips also broke double-figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Mathew Flake had 17 points for the Warhawks (2-8, 0-5).
BISHOP KELLY 54, NAMPA 48: Donavan Estrada posted 14 points, as the Bulldogs (8-2, 4-1 4A SIC) fell for the first time in conference play.
GREENLEAF 52, IDAHO CITY 43: Daniel Dixon tallied 24 points as the Grizzlies (1-4, 1-1 1A WIC) earned a 1A Western Idaho Conference win.
WILDER 61, RIVERSTONE 49: Pablo Martinez bagged 17 points as the Wildcats (8-1, 1-0 1A WIC) picked up a conference win.
VICTORY CHARTER 48, RIMROCK 27: Luke Desrosiers and Jasper Luce scored 13 points apiece for the Vipers (2-5, 1-0 1A WIC) in a conference win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 56, NAMPA 36: Karli Blue netted 10 points and three steals, as the Vikings (8-5, 8-1 4A SIC) won handily in 4A Southern Idaho Conference standings to remain in first place in the league standings.
COLUMBIA 32, VALLIVUE 30: Jasmyne Boles came within a point of a double-double with nine points and 15 boards in a losing effort for the Falcons (1-12, 0-8 4A SIC) in league play.
MELBA 56, NEW PLYMOUTH 27: Kortney Trappett flirted with a triple-double with 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds to lead four different players in double figures, as the No. 3 Mustangs (13-2, 6-1 2A WIC) cruised to a conference win.
Keylee Wilson added 12 points, while sisters Kate and Kendall Clark had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Alyssa Christensen had nine points for the Pilgrims (9-4, 4-3) in the loss.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 63, VISION CHARTER 11: Grace Reeve outscored the Golden Knights herself with 14 points, as the No. 5 Trojans (10-4, 5-2 2A WIC) won big in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Atira Moore and Liberty Wiles also reached double figures for Nampa Christian with 10 points apiece.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 55, MARSING 23: Jade Wainman had nine points, three steals and a pair of rebounds, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Huskies (1-13, 1-6 2A WIC) in a conference loss.
LIBERTY CHARTER 57, AMBROSE 27: Madison Hodnett had just as many points as the entire Archer team herself with 27 to go along with 13 rebounds, as the Patriots (8-7, 3-1 1A WIC) eased to a 1A Western Idaho Conference win.
Grace Gerdes added 14 points for Liberty Charter.
Callie Curran had 10 points for Ambrose (3-9, 1-4).
RIVERSTONE 34, WILDER 27: Kimberly Arias scored 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats (6-8, 3-1) fell in 1A WIC play.
GREENLEAF 45, IDAHO CITY 26: Ky Olsen recorded 20 points and five steals for the Grizzlies (10-1, 3-1 1A WIC) in a league win.