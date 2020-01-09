Ava Ranson scored 21 points to lead four different players in double figures, as the Timberline girls basketball team won its 10th game in a row, 66-43, over Eagle on Thursday night in 5A Southern Idaho Conference.
Sophie Glancey had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Audrey Taylor added 12 points, while Emma Ellinghouse rounded it out with 10 points and seven boards for the No. 1 Wolves (14-1 overall, 11-1 5A SIC), who kept their one-game lead in the league firmly intact.
BOISE 59, CAPITAL 15: Allison Ross almost outscored the Eagles herself with 11 points, three steals and a pair of rebounds, as the No. 3 Brave (11-3, 10-2) cruised to a conference win.
Elle Dingel was right behind with 10 points and five boards for Boise, which jumped out to a 19-0 lead four minutes in.
Allie Laufenburger and Saioa Sarria had five points apiece for Capital (3-11, 1-10) in the loss.
MERIDIAN 47, SKYVIEW 28: Jaleesa Lawrence flirted with a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds as the No. 4 Warriors (10-5, 8-4 5A SIC) won in league action.
BORAH 36, CENTENNIAL 28: Maddie Montoya and Jayden McNeal both netted nine points, as the Lions (4-11, 3-9 5A SIC) slipped by the Patriots (3-12, 3-9) in conference play.
Taylor Pooley scored 12 points for Centennial in the loss.
MIDDLETON 63, EMMETT 29: Zoey Moore drained five 3-pointer for a team-high 17 points — all of which came in first half — as the Vikings (7-5, 7-1 4A SIC) won big in 4A Southern Idaho Conference action.
Ashley Campbell added 10 points for Middleton, which remained in first place in the 4A SIC with the win.
CALDWELL 56, COLUMBIA 30: Jade Martinez bagged 16 points, five assists and three steals, as the No. 3 Cougars (11-2, 7-1 4A SIC) extended their winning streak to eight games with a win in league play.
KUNA 49, VALLIVUE 20: Gracee Gustin tallied nine points as every player who saw time for Kuna (11-2, 7-2 4A SIC) scored in its league win.
Miaja Mills was right behind Gustin with eight points for Kuna, which one its fifth game in a row. Alondra Osuna had eight points for the Falcons (1-11, 0-7) in the loss.
NAMPA 46, RIDGEVUE 44: Sarah Means (18), Jasmin Villa (15) and Evony Castro (11) all reached double figures in scoring for the Warhawks (1-12, 1-9 4A SIC), but it wasn’t quite enough as they fell in conference play.
PARMA 55, WEISER 20: Megan Hancock had more points than the entire Wolverine team herself with 22 points, as the Panthers (12-2, 3-0 3A SRV) won in a lopsided 3A Snake River Valley Conference affair.
Adyson Harris had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Parma, which won its ninth game in a row.
Maddy Erickson scored nine points for Weiser (5-8, 1-2) in the loss.
BOYS BASKETBALLFRUITLAND 76, ONTARIO (ORE.) 39: Hyrum Lindey logged 16 points as the No. 1 Grizzlies (10-1) eased to a nonconference win.
MELBA 55, PARMA 44: Joe Reiber racked up 19 points as the No. 3 Mustangs (8-2, 1-1 2A WIC) earned a nonleague win.
Kyle Powers had 13 points for the Panthers (6-5) in the loss.
NEW PLYMOUTH 46, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 44: Tony Ray hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the Pilgrims’ thrilling 2A Western Idaho Conference win.
Matt Hall had 12 points for New Plymouth (7-4, 2-1 2A WIC), which snapped a four-game slide.
MARSING 61, VISION CHARTER 19: Jacob Ankeny notched a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, as the Huskies (8-3, 2-1) dominated in 2A WIC.
Cash Sevy also reached double figures with 11 points for Marsing in the win.
COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALLNIGHTHAWKS ROLL PAST MSU-BILLINGS ON THE ROAD: Ezekiel Alley had his best offensive performance of the season with a season-high 27 points in the Northwest Nazarene’s 85-72 win over Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action
Alley shot 10-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-4 from behind the arc and 3-for-3 from the line.
Adalberto Diaz added 19 points and five rebounds. Jayden Bezzant chipped with 14 points and seven rebounds, while George Reidy put up 11 points for the Nighthawks (5-6 overall, 2-4 GNAC).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNNU GETS EIGHTH STRAIGHT WIN: Avery Albrecht finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, as the Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team won its eight consecutive game with a 88-62 rout of Alaska in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action.
Clare Eubanks added 15 points, while Marina Valles had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Nighthawks (10-3 overall, 5-0 GNAC).