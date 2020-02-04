Zoey Moore led three different players in double figures with 14 points, as the No. 3 Middleton High School girls basketball team won its second straight 4A Southern Idaho Conference title with a 67-42 rout of Nampa Tuesday night.
Moore drained four 3-pointers for the Vikings (14-5 overall, 14-1 4A SIC), who also won their ninth consecutive game.
Payton Hymas and Ashley Campbell chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively for Middleton.
CALDWELL 61, EMMETT 26: Xiana Campos put up 16 points, as the fifth-ranked Cougars (17-3, 13-2) eased to a 4A SIC win.
Jade Martinez and Kat Vallejo added 11 points apiece for Caldwell.
BISHOP KELLY 39, VALLIVUE 30: Anna Schmautz logged a game-high 18 points with three assists, as the Knights (13-7, 12-4) won in 4A SIC play.
Jasmyne Boles had 15 points for the Falcons (4-17, 3-13).
KUNA 51, COLUMBIA 44: Miaja Mills and Gracee Gustin combined for 30 points, as Kuna (14-5, 10-5) survived an upset attempt by the Wildcats in 4A SIC action.
Mills earned herself a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Gustin had 13 points.
Mia Nottingham, Molly Simpson and Sage Myers all scored seven points apiece for Columbia (4-15, 3-11).
CENTENNIAL 56, SKYVIEW 43: Annie Stinar recorded a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Patriots (4-18) snapped an 11-game losing streak to win a 5A District III Tournament play-in game.
Jayden Glaze had 13 points for the Hawks (6-16).
BORAH 39, CAPITAL 28: Jayden McNeal came within a rebound of a double-double with 10 points and nine boards, as the Lions (6-15) lived to fight another day with a win in a 5A District III Tournament play-in game.
MARSING 46, VISION CHARTER 9: Alana Larrusea flirted with a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds, as the Huskies (3-17) pummeled the Golden Eagles (0-17) in a 2A District III Tournament play-in game to keep their season alive.
Emily Vanosdall also had 10 points to go along with five steals for Marsing.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 69, CENTENNIAL 51: Donovan Sanor netted 20 points, as the second-ranked Warriors (16-2, 13-2 5A Southern Idaho Conference) cruised to a 5A SIC win.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 76, CAPITAL 69: Tyler Clayton notched 21 points and five rebounds, as the Mavericks (5-14, 4-12) slipped by the Eagles in 5A SIC play.
Sayujya Timilsena and Noah White added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Mountain View. White had seven assists and six rebounds as well.
Nate Cherry scored a game-high 22 points for Capital (3-15, 1-15).
HOMEDALE 67, PAYETTE 21: Garrett Elordi had 10 points and four rebounds, as 10 different players scored points for the Trojans (8-11, 3-3 3A Snake River Valley Conference) in a dominating performance in 3A SRV play.
Cace Lewis scored 10 points with six boards for the Pirates (1-17, 0-5).
LOCAL
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NNU’S SEVEN-GAME WIN STREAK COMES TO AN END: The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team lost 64-59 to Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.
The loss ends NNU’s seven-game winning streak, the longest for the Nighthawks since the 2010-11 season.
Jayden Bezzant’s 15 points and six rebounds led the Nighthawks (11-7 overall, 8-5 GNAC), while George Reidy and Ezekiel Alley had 13 points and three rebounds each.