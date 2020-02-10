Jesus Valdez went the length of the floor with four seconds remaining to score the game-winning basket as the New Plymouth boys basketball team upset No. 5 Nampa Christian (14-6 overall, 6-5 2A WIC) in 2A Western Idaho Conference play Monday night.
Matt Hall recorded a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Pilgrims (13-7, 7-4), who moved up to second place in the conference standings with the win.
MELBA 69, VISION CHARTER 38: Dillon Bodily and John Reiber each scored 13 points, as the Mustangs (12-7, 5-6) eased to a win in 2A WIC play.
Michael Huntsman almost had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds for Melba.
Xzavier Perry had a game-high 22 points for the Golden Eagles (1-20, 0-13).
KUNA 61, EMMETT 40: Sean Austin nearly logged a double-double with 22 points and eight rebounds, as the Kavemen (14-4, 11-2 4A SIC) rolled in 4A Southern Idaho Conference action.
Gavin Gordon added 17 points and seven rebounds for Kuna.
Caden Young had 13 points for the Huskies (3-13, 2-11).
TRACK AND FIELD
BORAH'S GREEN BREAKS RECORD AT NIKE INVITE: Borah High School junior Nathan Green broke Elijah Armstrong's mile record with a time of four minutes, 9.45 seconds on his way to winning the event at the Nike Invite Indoor Championship Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
Armstrong, who ran for Pocatello High School, is the only four-time state cross country champion in Idaho history. His previous record time in the mile was 4:13.42
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
NNU SWEPT BY DIXIE STATE: The Northwest Nazarene softball team was swept by Dixie State in a nonconference doubleheader.
The Trailblazers won the opener 9-0 in five innings and the nightcap 5-1.
In the opener, Ivy Hommel and Sidney Booth had the lone hits for the Nighthawks (7-5 overall), who made three errors leading to six unearned runs.
In the nightcap, Hommel scored on a throwing error by the Dixie State catcher. Maia McNicoll, Madison Felter and Rae Young had NNU’s hits in that game. Two more errors led to all five Dixie State runs.