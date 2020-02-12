The Fruitland boys basketball team steadily pulled away to victory Wednesday.
The No. 1-ranked Grizzlies got past Homedale 69-55 in a Snake River Valley game.
Joe Henggeler led the way for Fruitland (19-1, 7-0) with 20 points, 18 coming in the second half, to go with nine rebounds. Pri Weatherall added 16 with four 3-pointers.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale (8-12, 3-4) with 18 points and four 3-pointers and Nelson Lomelli had 13 to go with four rebounds and three steals.
WEISER 72, PAYETTE 19: The Wolverines (12-9, 5-3) ran all over the Pirates (1-18, 0-6) in a SRV game.
Brett Spencer led Weiser with 10 points as 12 Wolverines scored.
Ty Wagnestra led Payette with eight points.
MELBA 46, MARSING 41: The Mustangs (13-7, 6-6) upset the Huskies (15-6, 8-4) in a 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 14 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 47, MERIDIAN 32: The defending state champion Mustangs (14-11) kept their state tournament hopes alive in the 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
The Mustangs move on to a play-in on Saturday for a state berth.
Caitlin Michalik led Eagle with 15 points and Aspen Carter added 12.
Jaleesa Lawrence led Meridian (16-9) with nine points.
The win for Eagle avenged a district-opening loss to Meridian.
KUNA 49, EMMETT 34: The Kavemen (15-7) kept their season alive with the win over the Huskies (9-15) in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Gracee Gustin led Kuna with 14 points and Miaja Mills had 12 rebounds.
Jazzy Jenkins led Emmett with 12 points.
BISHOP KELLY 47, VALLIVUE 41: The Knights (16-8) topped the Falcons (5-19) in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.
The Bishop Kelly takes on Kuna tonight with the winner advancing to a play-in game to decide a state berth on Saturday.
RIVERSTONE 48, AMBROSE 40: The Otters (13-7) topped the Archers (9-13) in a 1A Division I District III Tournament loser-out game.
Riverstone meets Greenleaf Friends in a winner-to-state-loser-out game tonight at Columbia High School.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 46, NOTUS 27: The Grizzlies kept their season alive by knocking off the Pirates in a 1A Division I District III game.
Ky Olsen led Greenleaf with 18 points and Shae Olsen had nine steals. Sarah Ralstin added 12 rebounds.
WRESTLING
KUNA 67, CALDWELL 6: The Kavemen cruised past the Cougars in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
The Kavemen benefitted from eight forfeits.
Matthew Allison won by pin in 3:51 at 138 pounds and John Kallmeyer pinned in 1:31 at 145 for Kuna.
FRUITLAND 42, MIDDLETON 40: Greg Gissel led the Grizzlies, scoring a pin in 49 seconds at heavyweight in the tightly contested nonleague match.