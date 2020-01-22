The Emmett boys basketball team pulled out a close one Wednesday.
After falling behind early, the Huskies climbed back to top the Ridgevue Warhawks 51-50 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Bryr Walker led Emmett (3-9, 2-6) with 16 points and five rebounds and Caden Young added eight rebounds and four assists.
Mathew Flake scored 26 points to go with five rebounds to lead Ridgevue (3-10, 1-7).
KUNA 61, NAMPA 38: The Kavemen (10-3, 7-1) got out to a big lead and never let up against the Bulldogs (9-4, 5-3) in a 4A SIC game.
Sean Austin led Kuna with 22 points and five steals. Will Hilderbrand had eight rebounds and Jake Williams added four assists.
MIDDLETON 67, COLUMBIA 28: The No. 1-ranked Vikings (11-2, 8-0) handled the Wildcats (4-9, 2-6) in a 4A SIC game.