Borah High School long-distance runner Nathan Green is an All-American again.
The junior finished 11th at the Nike Cross Nationals with a time of 15 minutes, 17.38 seconds Saturday at the Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Oregon. It resulted in the two-time reigning 5A boys state champion earning All-American honors for the second straight year at the event. Green finished 18th last year.
Nico Young of Newbury Park, California won the event in a time of 14:52.3.
BOYS BASKETBALLHIGHLAND 58, MOUNTAIN VIEW 42: Noah White logged 14 points, four rebounds and there assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks (1-4, 0-2 5A SIC) fell in nonconference play.
BOISE 53, MADISON 46: Vince McFarland notched a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds as the Brave (4-1, 1-1 5A SIC) picked up a nonconference win.
Jack Payne and Whitt Miller added 12 and 10 points, respectively for Boise in the win.
BORAH 51, HILLCREST 46: Isaac Dewberry bagged 15 points and seven rebounds as the Lions (5-0) extended their winning streak to 21 games with a nonleague victory.
Austin Bolt added 12 points and eight boards for Borah, which increased its home winning streak to 27 games.
FRUITLAND 59, FIRTH 40: Nolan Bower tallied 12 points and Colton Capps chipped in with 11 as the Grizzlies (3-0) remained unbeaten with a nonconference win.
MELBA 44, HOMEDALE 42: Caleb Fong chalked up 19 points as the Mustangs (3-0) edged the Trojans for a nonconference win.
Nelson Lomeli scored a game-high 24 points for Homedale (0-3) in the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALLTIMBERLINE 50, SKYVIEW 23: Emma Ellinghouse recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Wolves (6-1 overall, 6-1 5A SIC) eased to a 5A Southern Idaho Conference win.
Ava Ranson also had 11 points for Timberline in the win.
Olivia Taylor scored eight points for the Hawks (0-6, 0-6).
MERIDIAN 69, CENTENNIAL 38: Three players scored in double figures as the Warriors (5-2, 5-2) eased to a 5A SIC win.
Jaleesa Lawrence lead the way with 16 points. But Graci Kolka and Mary Mpoyo followed closely with 15 and 13, respectively.
BOISE 45, EAGLE 34: Peyton McFarland scored 16 points and hauled in five rebounds as the Brave (8-1, 7-0) won their eighth straight game with a conference win.
PARMA 64, GOODING 23: Adyson Harris netted 17 points and four rebounds as the Panthers (4-2) snapped a two-game slide in a big way during nonconference play.
Austyn Harris added 14 points, while Megan Hancock had 12 points and three steals in the win for Parma.
MELBA 45, NEW PLYMOUTH 31: Kortney Trappett racked up 17 points and three assists as the Mustangs (7-1, 1-0) won their 2A Western Idaho Conference opener.
Nicole Binggeli had 13 points for the Pilgrims (5-2, 0-1) in the loss.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 44, LIBERTY CHARTER 26: Jessie Wood nearly outscored the Patriots herself with 22 points, and had a double-double with 10 steals to go along with five rebounds, as the Trojans (6-1) won their fifth consecutive game in nonconference play.
Madison Hodnett had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots (3-4) in the loss.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALLYOTES CRUISE AT HOME: Nate Bruneel scored a career-high 27 points and Connor Desaulniers had career-highs with 17 points and 16 rebounds, leading the College of Idaho to a 110-89 victory over Multnomah inside the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The Yotes (9-3, 2-0 CCC) had five players score in double-figures with Ricardo Time (13), Jake Bruner (12) and Ivory Miles-Williams (10) and rode a 66-28 edge in rebounds to pick up the home win.
NNU SUFFERS HOME LOSS: The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team lost 77-68 on Saturday to Seattle Pacific in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action.
Adalberto Diaz finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Jaylen Fox had 14 points, including shooting 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. George Reidy had 11 points and three assists, Ezekiel Alley had 10 points and three assists for the Nighthawks (3-4, 0-2 GNAC).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
C OF I CRUISES AGAINST MULTNOMAH: College of Idaho closed the first quarter on a 23-0 run, building a 56-14 halftime lead, as the Yotes completed a weekend sweep with an 81-47 victory over Multnomah University.
Mackenzie Royce-Radford led C of I (4-7, 2-0 CCC) with 18 points, as the Yotes held a 53-36 edge on the glass and forced 20 turnovers.
Kaylee Krusemark added 10 points for the College of Idaho in the win.
NIGHTHAWKS CONTINUE TO ROLL: Marina Valles, Avery Albrecht and Erin Jenkins combined to score 51 points as the Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team remained undefeated in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with a 77-47 victory over Seattle Pacific.
Valles led the way with 19 points to go along with four rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks. Jenkins had 17 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Albrecht added 15 points, three rebounds and three steals for the Nighthawks (6-3, 2-0 GNAC).
PRO
STEELHEADS LOSE CLOSE ENCOUNTER AT HOME: The Idaho Steelheads (12-8-5) gained the early advantage and sent the teddy bears flying but couldn’t close out the night in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Allen Americans (16-4-3).
Brett Supinski, A.J. White and Spencer Naas scored the goals for the Steelheads.
Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (9-4-4) halted 37 of 41 shots in the overtime loss.