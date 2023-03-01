EAGLE — It was in Coeur d’Alene where Landon White said he challenged himself to up his game for the Eagle boys basketball team.
In the first of a three-game stretch in northern Idaho, Eagle fell to Lake City 82-57. It was the Mustangs’ third loss in a row, dropping them to 3-5.
“In that first game against Lake City, I realized I needed to take on a bigger role as a scorer,” said White.
The next day, he did just that, putting up 40 points in a win against Post Falls. There’s been no stopping the senior ever since. What might have been considered a good night for White before the trip to Coeur d’Alene all of a sudden became an average one for him.
“I think the more we’ve gotten into the season, the more I’ve grown into that role,” said White. “The first couple of weeks being the leading scorer, I really wasn’t used to it. I had Donovan Jones last year and me and him pretty much split (scoring) evenly. It was kind of a big step for me, but as the season’s gone on I’ve grown into it and it’s just part of my game.”
White and the Mustangs (16-9) open play at the 5A State Tournament as the No. 5 seed. They will face No. 4 Madison in the first round at 5 p.m. today at the Ford Idaho Center.
White averages a double-double and enters today’s game leading the team in scoring (19.5 point per game) and rebounding (10.7 per game).
“He’s been our go-to guy,” said Eagle coach Cody Pickett. “We’ve had numerous games where guys have put box-and-ones on him, trying to stop him. He can shoot it from the outside, he can get to the rim. … He’s a guy who’s a crucial, crucial piece to our success. We’ve had some ups and downs this year, but without him it would rough sledding for us.”
Prior to the game against Post Falls, White said his career high had been 33 points during a game last season. Outside of that, however, he had never put up 20 points in a game. He came into the game averaging 14.5 points per game on the season, still a respectable number, but nothing like what was in store for him.
The night after putting up 40, he had 27 in a win against Coeur d’Alene. He’s had numerous outings of more than 20 points since, including a school-record 43-point game against Meridian.
And as time went on, he became more used to putting up the eye-popping numbers.
“During the Meridian game, I had 26 points in the first half,” White said. “At halftime, the score was 35-29. We come to the locker room and all the guys were like ‘Landon, thanks for carrying us this half.’ I was like, I’m doing what I’m used to doing out there. It didn’t feel like anything new to me. The ball just happened to be in my hands and I just happened to put it in the hoop.”
Despite the record day from White, Eagle still lost that game, 77-73. Pickett said when White has those types of performances, it puts the Mustangs in a good position.
“He’s got a couple of them; hopefully he has three more and we get wins,” Pickett said about the 40-point games. “One of those games we lost, so whatever he has to get to get us the win.”
Part of the key to White’s success has been his versatility. With a large senior class graduating last season and a few transfers joining this season, White has been all over the court for the Mustangs, filling in spots where needed.
Pickett says he’s a power forward who plays in the 5-spot for the Mustangs. He’s listed as a guard on the Mustangs’ roster and has also played at the 2-spot at times this season. Listed at 6 feet, 6 inches, he gets the points underneath the basket while also shooting just under 50% from 3-point range.
With his skill set, he can play almost anywhere for the Mustangs. Key word, almost.
“He thinks he can play point guard, but he can’t,” joked Pickett. “But that’s a big credit to him. We have structure here, some guys like it, some guys don’t. Landon’s a guy that if we had to pick specific positions, he’d probably be our best shooting guard. But for us, fortunately, our 5 is not a true post, our 5 is a unique position for us and he’s our best 5. That’s where we have to play him.”
Pickett went on to add that if White plays in college, it will likely be as a shooting guard. That would most likely be at BYU, where White plans to attend after going on his LDS mission following his graduation. White said he hasn’t decided for sure, but he is considering attempting to walk on to the Cougars’ basketball team when he does get to Provo.
But this week, his focus will be on the task at hand at the Ford Idaho Center, where the Mustangs will attempt to win their first state title in program history.
“We want to win a state championship,” White said. “We all know that we have the guys, if we can put it all together and play well, we can do it if we put our minds to it. When we’re playing well, we’re hard to beat.”