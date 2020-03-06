BOISE — It was almost a comeback for the ages.
Almost.
Down 24 points in the third quarter, the Kuna boys basketball team fought its way back into the game, cutting the deficit down to one point before a couple of potential game-tying 3-pointers fell short at the end, as Moscow advanced to the 4A state championship with a 63-60 semifinal victory against Kuna on Friday night at Borah High.
“We're really proud of coming back,” said Kuna's Sean Austin, who had 19 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. “It wasn't how we wanted it to play out, but sometimes things go that way.”
Kuna (18-8) trailed 41-17 midway through the second quarter, but the Kavemen made it a game thanks in large part to 32 points scored in the fourth quarter and 28 turnovers they forced the Bears (17-9) to commit. Cade Randall had 10 points for the Kavemen, all in the second half.
“It's the hardest working group of kids I've ever coached,” said Kuna coach Pete Longgood. “We played really, really hard all year. I didn't think it was that we weren't playing hard in the first half, it's just shots weren't dropping. It was pretty brutal offensively.”
Kuna shot just 4 for 22 in the first half, putting itself in a 27-14 hole that just kept getting larger in the second half. Blake Buchanan scored Moscow's first 14 points of the second half as the Bears took a 41-17 advantage.
Even though that was Kuna's largest deficit, it still took a while for the comeback to really get started. Kuna entered the fourth quarter trailing 47-28.
“Start of the fourth quarter, still down (19), we knew we were going to come back,” Austin said.
A 3-pointer by Jake Williams capped a 6-0 run and cut the lead to 49-38 with 4:38 left. Two free throws by Austin cut it to 55-45 with 2:49 left. A 3-pointer by Lance Ray made it 57-50 with 1:45 left.
Zach Williams made it a one-point game at 61-60 with two free throws with 12 seconds left on the clock and Kuna holding all the momentum.
Kuna's comeback was aided by Moscow's free-throw shooting, as the Bears hit 2 of 12 from the line before Zach William's two free throws. The Bears were able to stay ahead thanks in large part to making 61.5% from the field, including going 12 of 18 in the second half.
“We were turning them over, so that was giving us opportunities,” said Longgood. “But especially in that second and third quarters, they're good players and they made some shots.”
Brayden Decker made two free throws with 8.7 seconds on the clock to extend Moscow's lead to three, and Kuna had two shots to tie it.
On the first try, Austin drove the length of the court and tried a corner 3-pointer, which missed and bounced off a Moscow player and out of bounds. There was some debate on how much time should be on the clock, and eventually the refs ruled 0.3 seconds.
All Kuna could do was get a pass out to Zach Williams, who had to release a quick 3 at the buzzer, which went nowhere near the basket.
“That's tough when you got to go full court and try to score in under eight (seconds) and try a trigger shot with 0.3,” said Longgood.
Kuna will play in the third-place game against District III rival Middleton at 11 a.m. today at Borah High.