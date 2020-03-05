BOISE — When Kuna was missing shots and giving Blackfoot a chance to come back, the Broncos failed to capitalize.
And when the Kavemen finally started to score, it was too late for the Broncos to make up for their missed opportunities.
Kuna beat Blackfoot 57-50 on Thursday in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Borah High, despite going scoreless over the first 3 minutes, 51 seconds of the fourth quarter. Blackfoot's turnovers and missed free throws piled up, and the Broncos couldn't cut the margin under five points.
It was the first state tournament game since 2009 for the Broncos (12-13) and the first since 2012 for the Kavemen (18-7).
"It's great to see kids get rewarded for working really, really hard," Kuna coach Pete Longgood said. "We played really hard all year and I think we showed that tonight."
After entering the fourth quarter with a 43-33 lead, the Kavemen went cold, missing their first six shots of the quarter. Blackfoot went on a 5-0 run during that stretch, with all points coming from Reece Robinson, to cut the margin to 43-37.
But the Broncos' next three possessions ended in turnovers. They finally scored again on a free throw, making it 43-38 with 4 minutes, 35 seconds to play, but Sean Austin got Kuna on the board after that.
The junior point guard was Kuna's steady presence down the stretch Thursday, scoring seven of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter — all from the free-throw line — and ending Kuna's fourth-quarter scoring drought at the 4:09 mark. He was 7 for 9 at the stripe in the frame, helping Kuna stave off Blackfoot's unending comeback attempts.
The Broncos were within seven points at the 3:32 mark and trailed by eight with 2:10 to play, never letting Kuna get too comfortable late in the game. But they went 7 of 17 at the free-throw line and committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter alone, severely hurting their chances of coming all the way back.
For the game, Blackfoot went 15 of 31 at the foul line and committed 21 turnovers, 12 of which were steals by Kuna.
The Kavemen's zone defense made Blackfoot's life difficult, as the Broncos' passes inside were deflected and any drives inside were stonewalled, forcing Blackfoot to kick it back out.
Blackfoot shot 42.5% for the game, but was 1 of 13 on 3-pointers (7.7%).
"They were quick and out in the passing lanes, made us do things we weren't used to," Broncos coach Cody Shelley said. "It seemed like we had to work really hard for our baskets tonight."
Blackfoot trailed by six points after the opening quarter and was down 10 three different times in the second, but went on a 6-0 run to close the half and headed into the locker room down 25-23.
Brayden Wright tied the score early in the third quarter, but Kuna's Gavin Gordon answered with a layup and free throw to push the lead back to 28-25. The Broncos never regained the lead after going ahead 4-1 in the first.
Robinson led Blackfoot with 21 points, going 8 for 11 on free throws. Carter Layton added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Austin added six boards to his team-high 21 points. Cade Randall and Gordon added eight points apiece for Kuna.
Kuna plays Moscow at 8 p.m. today in the state semifinals.
MOSCOW 56, MINICO 47: Benny Kitchel scored 22 points and Blake Buchanan added 14 as Moscow advanced to the 4A State Semifinals.
Both Buchanan and Kitchel had eight rebounds for the Bears (16-9), who were led by 12 rebounds from Ben Postell.
Phillip Boettcher had 11 points for Minico (17-8).