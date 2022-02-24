Bishop Kelly coach Ryan Kerns grabbed senior Blake Hawthorne and wrapped his big man in a huge hug.
Yes, Kerns could get his arms around his 6-foot-7 stud.
“When we are struggling, we have to play inside/out. We had to do that, we went to Blake and he pulled us out,’’ the Knights coach said after his team came back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to grab the 4A District III crown with a 51-44 victory in overtime over Vallivue. “He put us on his big shoulders and pulled this one out for us.’’
Both teams earned trips to the state tournament next week with the Knights earning top seeding from the district and Vallivue probably the eighth-seed despite their 47-44 upset of top-ranked Middleton in Tuesday’s semifinal.
The Knights, down 36-26 heading into the fourth quarter, used the muscle of Hawthorne to pull back into it, despite the Falcons slowing the pace for the entire eight minutes.
After a Aidan McGarvin 3-pointer, Hawthorne, who finished with 25 points, muscled in two three-point plays surrounded by a short jump hook to pull the Knights to within 42-40.
Following a Vallivue free throw, Tommy Hunter buried a trey to even things at 43-43 with 2:07. The defenses took over from there with neither team scoring over the last 2:07.
Hawthorne, who added niine rebounds and four blocked shots, muscled in a short kiss off glass, followed by a pair of free throws with 1:34 left in overtime for a 47-43 lead.
Vallivue had its chances with Bishop Kelly missing the front ends of two straight one-and-ones, but the Knights came up with crucial rebounds, while the defense held the Falcons scoreless in the extra period.
“Anytime you win a district tournament, that’s a big deal,’’ Kerns said. “This is a huge deal for us. This is something we wanted all winter. I’m so proud of these guys efforts and the poise they showed tonight.’
Jacob Martinez had 21 points for Vallivue.
“This was a great effort against a good team,’’ Kerns said. “They showed how good they are this week. We knew this was going to be tough.’’
MIDDLETON 55, CALDWELL 28: The defending 4A state champion Middleton Vikings kept their repeat hopes alive in the loser-out game.
Tyler Medaris had 16 points for the Vikings, who travel to Burley to take on Blackfoot in a state play-in game on Saturday.
Francsco Sanchez had seven points to lead Caldwell.