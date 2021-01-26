The Idaho High School Activities Association is slightly changing its winter championship schedule due to COVID facility protocols and recommendations from its State Tournament Committee.
The association announced Tuesday that it was bumping up its 1A Division I and Division II state tournaments in boys and girls basketball up a day in order to play championship games on Fridays instead of Saturdays at the Ford Idaho Center.
The 1A State Tournaments will now start on a Wednesday, with the girls tournament starting on Feb. 17 and the boys starting on March 3. To facilitate the championship games being played in the Ford Idaho Center, the 5A consolation semifinals, scheduled for Fridays, will be moved to Ridgevue High.
Additionally, the IHSAA has moved two boys basketball state tournaments out of Boise School District Schools. The 4A State Tournament, originally scheduled to be hosted by Borah High, will be at Rocky Mountain High. The 3A Tournament will move from Rocky Mountain to Columbia High, while the 2A Tournament moves from Capital High to Eagle High.
The State Wrestling Tournaments will still be hosted at the Ford Idaho Center, but all four classifications will be in a one-day format. The 5A and 4A Tournaments will be on Feb. 26 with 3A and 2A taking place the next day.