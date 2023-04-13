Subscribe
Liam Campbell, Owyhee
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Averaged 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
• Led Owyhee to 5A District III title and consolation championship at state tournament.
• Ranked as nation’s No. 81 recruit in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports.
Logan Haustveit, Mountain View
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
• Averaged 16 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
• Set school record as a freshman with 66 steals on season.
• Led Mountain View to a third-place finish at state tournament.
Landon White, Eagle
• Averaged 19.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
• Scored school-record 43 points in a game against Meridian and had another 40-point outing against Post Falls.
• Led Eagle to a state tournament appearance.
