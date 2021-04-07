Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland
• 3A Snake River Valley Conference Player of the Year.
• Led Fruitland to a 3A State Tournament appearance.
• Averaged 20.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Tyler Medaris, Middleton
• First-Team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
• Led Middleton to a 4A District III title and a 4A state title.
• Averaged 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
• Scored 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in semifinal win against Hillcrest.
Brody Rowbury, Meridian
• First-Team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
• Led Meridian to 5A District III and 5A State championship.
• Averaged 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in regular season despite being pulled before the fourth quarter in all but five games.
• Scored 48 points and pulled down 23 rebounds in three games at state tournament.