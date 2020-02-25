ONTARIO, ORE. — Cam Long needed a minute to collect himself.
The Homedale boys basketball coach’s eye filled with tears as he hugged players, coaches, parents and everyone who passed him by. He and his team had just seemingly done the impossible.
Homedale ended No. 1 Fruitland’s two-year reign and 29-game 3A Snake River Valley Conference winning streak with a 61-60 upset in the District III championship game Tuesday night at Treasure Valley Community College.
It resulted in the Trojans (11-12) winning their first district title and going to state for the first time since 2014.
Homedale freshman Jaxon Dines dropped a game-high 19 points by going 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Senior Nelson Lomeli was right behind him with 18, including the game-winning free throw with 9.2 seconds remaining.
Lomeli missed a one-and-one free throw that could have given the Trojans a two-possession lead with 29.4 seconds left. Instead, Fruitland’s Joe Henggeler got the rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layin to tie the game at 60-60 with 15 seconds to go.
But Lomeli got a shot at redemption when the Grizzlies were whistled for a foul just seconds later.
He didn’t miss this time.
However, Fruitland still had time to win the game and came with a bounce of doing so. Henggeler took a good look at layin with about three ticks left. But it bounced a little too hard off the glass and caught the edge of the rim before falling out. Three Grizzlies scrambled for the putback rebound but all any of them could do was tip it to Dines as the final horn sounded.
It’s Homedale’s first win over Fruitland in four years.
It was a win that few if anyone saw coming.
Senior Daniel Uranga was heard saying during the team’s picture, “I don’t know how we won that game.”
That’s because the Grizzlies (21-2) appeared unbeatable.
They spent the entire season ranked No. 1 in the state.
They had a 16-game winning streak — the longest in the 3A and tied for the fourth-best in the state with Lapwai behind Rocky Mountain (19), Lakeside (19) and Preston (18).
Their only loss of the season was a two-point defeat on the road against 4A Nampa, which had been ranked, on Dec. 19, 2019.
They were 9-0 against teams in the 3A SRV with all nine wins coming by double digits with a point differential of 27. Homedale lost by 10 on Jan. 25 and by 14 just 13 days ago.
It all led to the best start by the Grizzlies in 30 years and a third straight district championship seemed imminent.
Fruitland, was done in by a lackluster first half.
It went 9 of 30 from the field, making just two 3-pointers and committed five turnovers.
Homedale, meanwhile, went 7 of 14 from downtown to lead by as much as 16 and take a 42-28 advantage into the locker room. It was the biggest deficit the Grizzlies had faced all season.
And the Trojans’ double-digit lead remained intact for much of the third quarter. But an 8-2 run by the Grizzlies over the last 2:50 got them back to within six at 52-46 going into the final quarter.
Fruitland kept chipping at the lead too.
Six points turned into four.
Four points into two.
And eventually the Grizzlies tied the game for the first time since the 7:30 mark of the opening quarter at 58-58 on a pair of free throws by Hyrum Lindsey with 3:20 to go.
Fruitland had a chance to take its first lead of the game since 15 seconds in, but Josh Henggeler traveled in the post. So Uranga went the length of the floor for a layin with 2:20 remaining to set up the game’s dramatic final minutes.
It was a finale which saw a team that won just seven games last year with its third coach in as many years come out the victor.
Lindsey scored 14 points and Joe Henggeler added 13 points for Fruitland.
