MERIDIAN — It’s no secret that poor shooting and rebounding are a recipe for disaster, and that reality left a poor taste in the mouths of the Homedale Trojans on Thursday night.

Homedale’s early-game woes were too much to overcome despite a furious third-quarter rally as the Trojans suffered a 64-54 loss to Snake River in the opening round of the boys 3A state basketball tournament.

