MERIDIAN — It’s no secret that poor shooting and rebounding are a recipe for disaster, and that reality left a poor taste in the mouths of the Homedale Trojans on Thursday night.
Homedale’s early-game woes were too much to overcome despite a furious third-quarter rally as the Trojans suffered a 64-54 loss to Snake River in the opening round of the boys 3A state basketball tournament.
Homedale (15-8) drops into the consolation bracket and will face Buhl on Friday, while Snake River advances to face top-seeded Bonners Ferry.
“We just gave up way too many rebounds,” Homedale coach Cam Long said. “Then we had poor shooting and turned the ball over too much—and that’s never a good combination.”
Snake River (18-6) looked like the more tentative in the opening minutes as the Trojans took an 8-6 lead midway through the first quarter.
But that evaporated quickly after Snake River ripped off 10 straight points in a two-minute span. Jaxon Dine’s floater in the lane halted the Panthers’ run, leaving Homedale with a 16-10 deficit heading into the second quarter.
Snake River picked up where it left off in the second, scoring 12 of the quarter’s first 13 points and holding Homedale without a field goal for over five minutes.
After the Panthers built a 17-point lead, a Dines’ jumper and a 3-pointer from Sigmund Goode drew Homedale within 30-18 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Trojans continued to chip away at the lead—and nearly erased it.
Homedale deployed a full-court press and a half-court trap that gave Snake River problems. And the Trojans started shooting the ball better, especially from long distance.
Sigmund Goode hit a pair of 3-pointers and McCoy Swallow added another during a furious third-quarter run that ended with Snake River clinging to a 37-35 lead.
“We were a lot more patient in the second half and had a better shot selection,” Long said. “But we were just too tentative in the first half and that cost us.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Then came the fateful fourth quarter where the Panthers reasserted its dominance on the glass and was 14-of-14 from the charity stripe.
“That third quarter was rough,” Snake River coach Robert Coombs said. “But then we calmed down and started playing with more confidence. Once we settled down, it was just a matter of playing like we’re capable of playing.”
As quickly as Homedale clawed its way back into the game, Snake River shrugged them off.
Keaton Kesler sparked a 14-4 run to open the quarter, hitting back-to-back pressure shots that included a long-range 3-pointer.
Homedale fought to stay close, as Goode, Trenton Fisher and Mason Strong all hit 3-pointers late in the game. But by that point, it was too little too late as the Trojans exited in the first round of the state tournament for the second straight year at the hands of Snake River.
Kesler finished with 18 points to lead Snake River, while Luke Higginson and Marcus Coombs each scored 15.
Goode led Homedale offensively with 15 points, including 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Strong and Dines added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
“We were in the same situation last year,” Long said. “So now we have to switch gears and see if we can finish strong and win our last game of the season on Saturday.”
TETON 72, FRUITLAND 63, OT: Teton hit all three of its field goal attempts in the overtime period, two of which were from 3-points and hit 7 of 9 from the free throw line to beat Fruitland in the opening round.
Fruitland (14-11) was led by 21 points from Eddie Rodriguez, while Tyler Capps had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Zane Bidwell and Luke Barinaga both scored 10 points for the Grizzlies, who will face Kimberly in a consolation semifinal today.