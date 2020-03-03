HOMEDALE — Cam Long didn't know his record off the top of his head.
And the Homedale High School boys basketball coach didn't really want to know.
"I just know it's not good," Long said while laughing.
Ten of 16 seasons in Idaho have been losing years. But with rebuild projects at Nampa, Nampa Christian and now Homedale, it's easy to see why.
Homedale (11-12) is back at state for the first time in six years. It will play Filer (10-14) at 8 p.m. Thursday at Meridian High School in the first round of the 3A state tournament.
"You don't really think about the wins and losses because any good coach will tell you, the wins take care of themselves as long as you get the right formula in place," Homedale football coach Matt Holtry said. "If you can win with what others couldn't win with, that's a true testament to a coach I think."
Long's "childhood dream" was to be a high school basketball coach.
His mentor was legendary coach Dan McKiernan, who he played for at Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado. McKierman is in the Colorado Springs Hall of Fame after winning more than 600 games and a pair of state championships.
Long broke into coaching himself at McPherson College in Kansas. After his playing days there were done, he became the team’s graduate assistant for a year. He then moved back home and was McKierman’s junior varsity coach for a year before receiving a call from an old friend.
Holtry, who play football with Long at McPherson, was teaching in the Nampa School District at the time. When he learned the girls basketball program had a head coaching vacancy, Long was the first person he thought of.
"I think just as coaches and as teachers, you see that same passion when you meet someone and you're around them, and I could tell right away he had that for basketball," Holtry said. "I wasn't sure if he'd be interested in it. But it was worth a shot to try and get a guy who I trusted and believed in. I knew he was going to build it up the right way."
Long arrived there in 2004. But the rebuild took time.
Nampa won just five games his first season. It was followed up with a one-win season. Long won 11 combined games those first three years.
So he contemplated quitting after hearing several people call for his job.
But after several long conversations with Holtry, he decided to stay.
Two years later, the Bulldogs beat two No. 1 teams, including perennial power Bishop Kelly in the 2009 4A District III semifinals, to qualify for state for the first time since 2002. They then won the consolation title for their first state trophy in seven years.
"That was the validation year. That was the year that all the critics could go away. Yes, I do know what I'm doing. After that, I didn't listen to critics anymore," Long said. "But I'm very thankful I started there because that struggle made me a much better teacher. I felt if I could win at Nampa, I could win anywhere."
Four of the next six seasons were winning ones and Nampa took home another consolation championship in 2014 before Long left after 11 seasons the following year.
He wanted a break.
However, Long ended up not getting much of one.
Nampa Christian, which has only been to state twice since 2003, courted and hired him in May 2015.
But unlike at Nampa, Long didn’t get a chance to find his footing. He resigned in the middle of his third season in 2018. Long went 19-35, which included a 3-26 mark in 2A Western Idaho Conference play. The Trojans didn’t qualify for state during his time there.
"It was probably the toughest thing I've ever done because I'm extremely loyal," Long said. "But we just didn't see things the same way and it got a little toxic. I didn't see the situation getting any better and I'm a firm believer that if I'm not having fun, it's gonna spill over to the kids."
Long was already teaching at Homedale and was Holtry’s wide receivers coach. So when Long's former assistant coach Joe Betancourt stepped down as the girls basketball coach after the 2017-18 campaign, Long saw a second chance.
In his first year, Long guided the Trojans to a 44-42 upset of then No. 2 Parma on Jan. 22, 2019. The Panthers hadn’t lost to a 3A Snake River Valley Conference game in three years. They also advanced to state where Long got out of the first round for the first time.
His time with that program was short-lived too, though.
Yet, he didn’t go far. Long didn’t go anywhere in fact. He just switched programs.
When Chris Vines became the second boys basketball coach to resign in as many seasons, Homedale athletic director Casey Grove approached Long in an effort to bring stability to the program.
Long was unsure about if at first. He hadn't coached boys in 16 years. But he hesitantly accepted because he had taught and coached a lot of them in football.
"I was scared I was gonna fall flat on my face," Long said.
And Long nearly did.
The Trojans began 0-4 — all loses to lower classification teams on their way to a 4-9 start. A 13-point loss to Weiser on Feb. 1 was particularly hard to take.
Homedale won three out of its four next games, including an overtime win over the same Weiser team in the 3A District III finals, to get a shot at going to state for the first time since 2014.
"I know us older guys were kind of worried when we heard we were getting a new coach," senior guard Daniel Uranga said. "That the new coach would just concentrate more on the underclassmen and try to develop them instead of believing in us. But he's done a great job because he gave us all the tools and everything we need for success."
However, standing in the Trojans’ way was No. 1 Fruitland, which had a 29-game SRV winning streak and a point differential of 27 against those teams. They hadn’t beaten the Grizzlies in four years.
No one thought Homedale had a chance — except for Long. He was right.
Homedale did the unthinkable in a 61-60 stunner over Fruitland. Long was understandably emotional afterwards following his first district championship in only his third shot at one.
"Sixteen years later, I finally feel home," Long said. "I want to retire here if they'll have me."
Long will now have a chance at another first — a state championship. The Trojans haven’t won one since 1969 in 2A.
But even if he doesn’t, that’s perfectly OK with him.
His 159-209 (.432) record isn’t what’s most important to him.
Or anyone else.
"He's always super positive and motivating," Uranga said. "He holds everyone to a super high standard, but I'm glad he does. He makes it even more fun for me and everyone else to be out on the court for sure."