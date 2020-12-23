It would be hard to argue that there has been a tougher boys basketball conference in Idaho over the past decade than the 5A Southern Idaho Conference.
Since 2011, four different schools in the conference have combined to win eight of the 10 state titles, with Borah winning four of them, including the last two.
But as the 2020-21 season gets underway, two old powerhouses find themselves as preseason favorites, each with a state title drought of more than a quarter century.
Meridian was the near-unanimous pick to win the conference title with seven of eight coaches voting picking the Warriors to win the league. The Warriors last won a state title in 1992. Boise, which won its last state title in 1986, was a popular pick for second.
Can either of these two schools, which have combined for eight state titles in their histories, find themselves back on top of the state in March?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
COACH: Jeff Sanor, 4th season
LAST SEASON: 21-6
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation championship
KEY PLAYERS: Brady Rowbury, PF, sr.; McKay Anderson, PG, sr., Joe Mpoyo, SG, sr.
NOTES: The Warriors have seven returning players from last year's team, giving Meridian a lot of experience almost everywhere on the court. Rowbury, who stands 6-foot-11, is expected to be a force in the post, where he averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game as a junior. Anderson and Mpoyo both averaged eight points per game in the guard position last year. Sparked by a 10-game winning streak early in the year, the Warriors finished second in the SIC in 2019-20. Meridian also qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2006.
BOISE BRAVE
COACH: Manny Varela, 6th season
LAST SEASON: 13-12
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYER: Whitt Miller, G, sr.; Jack Payne, W, jr.
NOTES: The Brave missed the state playoffs last season after qualifying the previous two years. When Boise made it to state in 2018, it broke a 20-year drought for the team. Varela says he's not exactly sure what to expect this season, as the team is young, but does have some veterans returning. Among the veterans is Miller, a second-team All-SIC selection from a year ago, who is committed to the College of Idaho. He averaged 12.1 points and six assists last season. Miller was also a defensive presence with 2.3 steals per game. Payne averaged 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for Boise.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
COACH: Dane Roy, 10th Season
LAST SEASON: 26-2
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: Rocky Mountain will look entirely different than the team that finished undefeated in SIC play last year and entered the state tournament on a 20-game winning streak. The Grizzlies lost each of their top eight players from a year ago and will be starting four players without any varsity experience. One returning player who was expected to play a big role for Rocky Mountain, senior Jaden Hansen, tore his ACL in October and will miss the season. Hansen — who Roy said had been a favorite for conference Player of the Year — will serve as an assistant coach on the Grizzlies bench this year.
BORAH LIONS
COACH: Jeremy Dennis, 5th season
LAST SEASON: 21-5
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won state championship
KEY PLAYERS: Ray Ray Bergersen, G, jr.
NOTES: The two-time defending state champions will look to defend their crown without Austin Bolt, who was named Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year in both basketball and football last year, as well as Isaac Dewberry, a first-team All-SIC selection. Bergersen returns after being named an all-conference honorable mention last year. Dennis did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
COACH: Cody Pickett, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 16-10
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: Donovan Jones, jr.; Gage Jones, PG, jr.
NOTES: Pickett takes over for the Eagle boys team after coaching the school's girls team for seven seasons. Eagle's girls team won a state title in 2019. The boys team has never won a state title. The Mustangs were state semifinalists last year, losing to eventual state champion Borah in the semifinals and SIC regular season champion Rocky Mountain in the third-place game. Donovan Jones and Gage Jones are the only two returning starters from that team.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
COACH: Travis Noble, 3rd year
LAST SEASON: 11-17
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinals
KEY PLAYERS: Cooper Lumsden, G, sr.; Garrett Long, F/G, sr.
NOTES: The Wolves were a surprise team at state last season, having entered the district tournament with just eight wins. But Timberline was able to make it to a state play-in game, where it beat Madison to qualify for the first time since 2015. At state, the Wolves lost to Post Falls and Meridian, falling to 0-13 against state qualifiers. With Lumsden, a second-team All-SIC selection who averaged 10.3 points per game last year, and Long, who averaged 7.2 points per game, Noble said he is hoping his team can stay competitive this year and give itself a chance to win games in the fourth quarter.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
COACH: Jon Nettleton, 16th season
LAST SEASON: 6-16
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Noah White, PG, sr.; Bayler Perrin, G, jr.; Tyler Clayton, P, sr.
NOTES: After making the state tournament in each of the four previous years, a young Mountain View didn't make it out of the district play-in game last year. With many players returning, Nettleton hopes that experience can help the team improve. Perrin averaged 8.3 points game as a sophomore and was an all-conference honorable mention. White also averaged eight points, while Clayton, who is listed as 6-10, averaged seven point.
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
COACH: Josh Aipperspach, 5th season
LAST SEASON: 11-13
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Lukas Broadsword, SF/PF, sr.; Kyle Schabot, PG/SG, jr.; Jordan Atchinson, PF, sr.
NOTES: Aipperspach said there is a lot to be excited about his team this year. He believes that he has plenty of versatile players who can do big things for the Patriots on both offense and defennse. Broadsword was an all-conference honorable mention last year.
KUNA KAVEMEN
COACH: Pete Longgood, 5th season
LAST SEASON: 18-9
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost third-place game (4A)
KEY PLAYERS: Sean Austin, SG, sr.; Cade Randall, PG, sr.
NOTES: Kuna moves up to the 5A classification after making the state playoffs for the first time since 2012 last year at 4A. Austin a first-team All-4A SIC selection and Randall, a second-team selection, return. Longgood did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.
SKYVIEW HAWKS
COACH: Aaron Sanders, 12th year
LAST SEASON: 5-18
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Abram Zweigle, G/F, sr.; Danny Graviet, G, sr.
NOTES: Since moving to the 5A classification two years ago, Skyview has struggled, picking up a total of nine wins in those two years. Sanders says the key for the Hawks this year will be to keep improving throughout the season and hopes they can be in position to compete for a spot in the state tournament at the end of the year.
CAPITAL EAGLES
COACH: Scott Moore, 6th season
LAST SEASON: 3-16
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Nate Cherry, G. jr.
NOTES: The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Eagles from working out as a team since their season ended in February until practice started Tuesday. For a team which won three games last year, that's a lot of valuable time Capital has not been able to utilize in working to improve. Moore said the team will appreciate every single moment in the gym and use it to maximize its potential. Cherry, an all-conference honorable mention last year, led the state in 3-point field goals.